The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said it has terminated the services of 11 government employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly providing information to terrorists, The Indian Express reported.

The United States had designated Salahuddin as a global terrorist in 2017. Last year, India had also designated him as terrorist along with 18 more individuals under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019.

His sons Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were allegedly involved in terror funding. “NIA has tracked terror funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen,” an official told NDTV.

While one son was working as a pharmacist at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, the other was in the agriculture department, officials said.

Of the 11 employees sacked, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam, and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara districts. Their services were terminated under Article 311 of the Constitution of India. No inquiry is necessary against the accused under this. A designated committee for scrutinising such cases recommended this action. Dismissed employees can only approach a High Court for relief, reports said.

Two constables were among those suspended. Officials claimed that they “provided inside information to terrorists and logistic support” to terrorists. One of them also allegedly executed attacks on security forces.

Another government employee accused of having terror links was an orderly of the health department. “He is an overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and has a record of direct involvement in terrorist activities,” an officer told NDTV. “Two dreaded terrorists were harboured by him at his residence.”

Two teachers, both from Anantnag district, also faced action for allegedly being involved in “anti-national activities including participating, supporting and propagating secessionist ideology”.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an inspector with the power department, was accused of smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen. “He was found travelling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunition and explosives in January last year,” an official alleged.