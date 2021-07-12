The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department on Monday took over the inquiry into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, which occurred in 2018, reported Anandabazar Patrika. The state police was investigating the matter so far.

Forty-year-old Chakraborty, a member of the West Bengal Armed Police personnel, was a part of Adhikari’s security team since he became a Trinamool Congress MP. He continued in the role even after Adhikari became a minister in the West Bengal government in 2015.

On October 13, 2018, Chakraborty allegedly shot himself in a police barrack in Purba Medinipur district’s Kanthi area, according to Anandabazar Patrika.

“We will be investigating the death of Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty based on his wife’s police complaint,” a Criminal Investigation Department officer told PTI.

On July 7, his wife Suparna Chakraborty filed a new complaint with the Kanthi police demanding an investigation into her husband’s death.

The Trinamool Congress has accused Adhikari of a cover-up in the matter. However, the BJP leader questioned the party’s motive behind raking up the alleged suicide. Adhikari, once a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee switched sides and joined the saffron party before the Assembly elections. He called the fresh investigation into Chakraborty’s death a result of “political revenge”.