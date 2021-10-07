graphic detail This comic illustrates the upheavals in the life of a young Indian woman in the pandemic Shubha, a native of Raigad, had found her dream job at a cinema hall in Mumbai. But the pandemic and the sudden lockdown in 2020 took it all away. Saya Arima 2 hours ago Saya Arima Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Coronavirus Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments