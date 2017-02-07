An international conference on childbirth at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai from February 2-5 has raised ethical questions. The organisers of the event allowed sponsors to be speakers or moderators of discussions.

Organised by the international network Human Rights in Childbirth along with Birth India, a non-governmental organisation that promotes evidence-based benefits and best practices for childbirth in the country, the conference discussed the challenges women face with regard to access to appropriate care, and remedies to facilitate improvements within the Indian maternity systems.

The registration fee ranged from $29.9 (approximately Rs 2,000) for one-day access for students from India and fellow member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation group, to $400 (approximately Rs 26,900) for full access over all four days for non-Indian and non-Saarc attendees. At these prices, registration was prohibitive to a large number of people and students who might have wanted to attend the conference.

There was also an end-of-the-conference banquet and networking event priced at $60 or Rs 4,000, which the organisers called “an excellent opportunity to take your conversations about maternity healthcare in India further over a nice meal and some fine music”.

Sponsors with benefits

But the real problem was with sponsorship, said doctors. A sponsor of the Human Rights in Childbirth India Conference had one of five options – to be a co-partner for $25,000, a catalyst for $10,000, a collaborator for $5,000, a conductor for $2,500, or a supporter for $1,000.

Each of these categories had specific benefits attached. For instance, a co-partner could nominate a a panel moderator or speaker, would be mentioned in all media advisories, got at least one quote opportunity in press release and podium recognition. There were also pre-event tweets referencing sponsorship, with a minimum of five tweets assured for the $25,000 category, two for the $10,000 category and and one for the $5,000 category.

Among the sponsors of the conference were Birth Village, a natural birthing centre in Cochin, Sitaram Bhartia Institute in Delhi that focuses on obstetrics and paediatrics, Fernandez Hospital in Hyderabad that works in the field of healthcare for women and newborns, Bloom Birthing Centre in Chennai, Lamaze, a non-profit organisation that promotes natural births, and Medela India, which supplies breastfeeding accessories.

The sponsorship arrangement has not gone down well with a section of the medical community because speaker and moderator posts, and therefore the power to influence ideas, has been effectively sold to sponsors when a conference on rights should have been more democratic.

“Medical conferences are regularly held by accepting sponsorship from pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing companies,” said Dr Sunil Pandya, senior neurosurgeon and editor emeritus of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics. “But, if educational institutes and civil society also start assuring quotes in press releases and panel speaker opportunity against monetary sponsorship, then it is a matter of great concern.”

Pandya was concerned that the integrity of civil society movements advocating better health could be at stake if such conference sponsorship becomes a trend.

The organisers of the Mumbai event, however, defended their monetary sponsorship. “We made approximately 25 grant applications to funders seeking financial support,” said Bashi Kumar-Hazard, lawyer and board member of Human Rights in Childbirth. “We got nothing as most funders told us that they were either not prioritising maternal health generally or that rights in pregnancy and childbirth was not an issue for them.”

Kumar-Hazard claimed that the sponsorship was arranged out of desperation, when it became clear that the conference would not get any money or consumer support.

Influencing prescription behaviour

The questions surrounding the sponsorship of the conference in Mumbai has brought the focus back on the common practice of drug companies funding medical conferences, which has been criticised because it is said to influence the professional behaviour of doctors.

In 2007, a study commissioned and sponsored by the World Health Organisation to determine the range of promotional practices influencing drug usage in Mumbai found that medical representatives offer incentives, including conference sponsorship, to influence prescribing practices. Doctors may also demand incentives, and doctors’ associations threaten to boycott companies that do not comply with their demands for sponsorship.

Another analysis in 2011 reported that drug companies extensively support the travel of doctors to conferences, which significantly changes the prescribing behaviour of practitioners. “A physician who accepts money to travel to a symposium is up to 10 times more likely to prescribe that company’s drugs after such travel than before,” the author wrote.

According to Dr Amar Jesani, an independent public health and medical ethics consultant, there is no harm in raising resources from organisations and companies as long as there is no conflict of interest and the sponsors do not interfere with the programme schedule. But that rarely happens. “Sponsored conferences are like prescriptions,” said Jesani. “Sponsors guide the design of the workshop, its speakers and the stalls, etc.”

As observed internationally, it is not uncommon for drug company sponsors to suggest speakers at sessions that the people attending them assume are independent.

Five-star conferences

One of the major reasons for seeking big sponsorships is the inflated costs of medical conferences, which are mostly held at five-star hotels with banquets, lavish lunches and gala dinners, said Dr Sanjay Pai, pathologist with the Columbia Asia Referral Hospital in Bengaluru.

Neurosurgeon Sunil Pandya recalled that when he was studying medicine in the late 1950s, registration fees were a nominal Rs 25 to Rs 50 and their goals were to share information and ideas. “Five-star conferences cannot be organised without seeking monetary support from pharmaceutical companies, who are more than willing to sponsor, but will get their pound of flesh,” he warned.

Pandya and Jesani are associated with the Forum for Medical Ethics Society, which organised the Sixth National Bioethics Conference in January at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration in Pune, which was attended by over 300 participants from around the world. “It is difficult to raise money for large-scale conferences, but we walk an extra mile to raise resources so that the integrity of the participants is not affected,” said Jesani.

Conference costs are kept low by holding them at government institutes with modest rent, and making accommodation arrangements for participants at government guest houses or public health institutes.

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Wardha district of Maharashtra – India’s first rural medical college – was the first medical institute to take substantive steps to disallow conference organisers from accepting advertisements or money from drug companies to publish conference proceedings, souvenirs or information leaflets. The institute itself has committed to underwriting the lion’s share of conference expenses.

Bashi Kumar-Hazard of Human Rights in Childbirth claimed that the network’s internal policy blocks funding from organisations that have violated human rights, have any history of breaches of consumer laws, or have had contrary effects on women and children. “If any business expresses an interest, we conduct our due diligence on them before we even talk about sponsorship opportunities,” she said.

Acknowledging the need to be careful with sponsorships, Ruth Malik, a trained doula (birth companion) and founder of Birth India, a co-organiser of the Human Rights in Child Birth India Conference, said, “Organising an international conference on maternal health is not easy because no one is interested in listening to women’s voices and their choices.”