what next?

With cardiac stent prices capped, can India now have greater regulation of private medical practice?

For price caps to be effective there should also be standardised costs of medical services and standard treatment guidelines.

Prakash Singh/AFP

On February 13, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority or NPPA issued a path-breaking order to regulate prices of cardiac stents across the country. Acting upon PILs filed in the Delhi High Court by lawyer Birender Sangwan from February 2015 onwards, and on direction from the court, the Health Ministry included cardiac stents in the National List of Essential Medicines in July 2016. In December 2016, the Department of Pharmaceuticals covered stents under the Drug Price Control order. This was the background based on which the NPPA finally fixed the maximum prices allowed to be charged for cardiac stents. This single move has brought down the prices of cardiac stents in India by 85%. However, the struggle to ensure affordable rates for angioplasty procedures, which had been grossly inflated until now, may just have begun.

The NPPA had estimated that the average “landed cost” at the point of import of a cardiac stent was about Rs 13,000, while the average “price to distributor” was around Rs 28,000. Compared to this, the average retail price being charged for a stent was nearly Rs. 1,05,000, allowing a huge profit margin averaging Rs. 77,000 per stent. With about 4.75 lakh stents are implanted in India annually, the staggering scale of this “stent scam” is enormous. Ordinary patients have been ripped off to the tune of Rs. 3,500 crores in a year.

With prices of the commonly used drug-eluting stents capped at Rs 29,600 per stent, profiteering through overpricing stents will now be checked. However, following the NPPA order there has been news of suppliers withdrawing stents from hospitals on pretext of re-labelling them, though it is suspected that more expensive stents might be withdrawn to maintain profit margins and artificial shortages of stents might be created as a retaliatory tactic.

Acting swiftly to avert any manufactured shortage, the Department of Pharmaceuticals on February 21 ordered all manufacturers to ensure supply of stents. The department has also ordered stent manufacturers to submit weekly reports on the number of stents they have produced and distributed.

Signaling that capping stent prices might just be the start of a wider process to check overpricing, the NPPA has declared that pricing of other implants such as orthopedic implants, intra-ocular lenses and heart valves is also being scrutinised, since here too, upto 600% profit margins are not uncommon. Heralding greater transparency, the NPPA has also ordered hospitals to prominently display the revised prices of stents so that informed patients need not pay more than the regulated amounts.

Returning to business as usual?

While a major channel of profiteering has been blocked through regulation of stent prices, there are indications that hospitals might hike up the cost of angioplasty procedures, in order to compensate for their losses. For example, a hospital that was earlier charging Rs 80,000 for the cardiac stent can now only charge Rs 30,000 following price regulation. But other components of the angioplasty procedure might now be hiked by around Rs 50,000, bringing the total cost for the patient to the same level as earlier. Such fears are strengthened by statements such as those from president of the Indian Medical Association, who has argued that hospitals must be free to charge as much as they like for performing angioplasty procedures, since this should be left to market forces. Since prices of medical procedures are presently not regulated in India, such a strategy of inflating prices of procedures will be difficult to challenge legally, even though it might be found morally reprehensible.

Another area of concern is the possibility of hospitals now pushing patients with heart problems towards major procedures like cardiac bypass operations, in preference to simpler angioplasties. Again, since today in India there is no standardisation of conditions for when an angioplasty should be performed, or when a bypass operation should be preferred. This choice depends on discretion of the doctor and hospital.

A long way to go

We thus see that developments related to stent pricing in the last few weeks reinforce the need for urgent reform of the private medical sector in India through effective regulation. While a good start has been made, piecemeal regulation is not sufficient. For such regulation to be effective, further steps towards standardising costs of medical services, and development of standard treatment guidelines should be taken. Fortunately, the national Clinical Establishments Act (2010), especially the associated rules of 2012, contain provisions for standardisation of costs, and standard guidelines for medical procedures, that can form the framework for effective regulation of these key aspects of healthcare. So far, resistance by powerful sections of the medical industry has prevented such regulation from being operationalised.

However, now public opinion as well as bureaucratic initiative is moving in direction of more effective regulation of the private medical sector. We saw the Prime Minister himself stepping in to take credit for the decision to cap stent prices, indicating that the political terrain is also shifting. Capping stent prices can prove to be a first step for much larger and long overdue regulatory reform of private hospitals. Patients groups, active citizens, civil society networks and organisations, groups of ethical doctors, and public minded officials, all need to join forces to ensure that the current policy window is widened, allowing much needed winds of change to sweep through and clean up the private medical sector in India.

The writer is a public health physician associated with the health networks Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare and Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Play

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Play

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

Play

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

