India’s children are eating well enough to grow taller, but not to put on necessary weight

The quality and quantity of food that many of India’s children get is not good enough.

The recently released National Health Family Survey throws up an interesting conundrum on childhood nutrition. More children below the age of five have reached an acceptable height for their age as per World Health Organisation standards. But children’s weights have not shown a similar improvement for the past decade.

National Family Health Survey data is based on survey conducted between 2015 and 2016. The large-scale survey, the last of which was in 2005-’06, is conducted on a representative sample of households.

Forty eight per cent of children in the 2005-’06 survey were found stunted, which means that their height was lower than what it should be at the age they are at. The latest data shows that stunting has reduced to 38.4% of children surveyed, though even this is unacceptably high. Stunted growth reflects poor intake of food, often starvation, over a long period of time.

Wasting among children has increased since the last survey 10 years ago. Wasting is low weight for height and is associated with acute starvation.

In 2005-’06, almost 20% of children surveyed were wasted, while more than 6% were severely wasted. In 2015-16, the proportion of wasted children has increased to 21% and the severely wasted to 7.5%. Wasting is a strong predictor of mortality below five years, according to the WHO.

Wasted- low weight to height by 2 standard deviations below WHO child growth standards; Severely wasted - low weight to height by 3 standard deviations below WHO child growth standards; Stunted - low height to age; Underweight - low weight to age
Nutritional shocks

Amit Sengupta, associate global coordinator of the People’s Health Movement, said that the data indicates significant periods of nutritional distress in children. “Wasting indicates nutritional shocks that have occurred in the recent past,” he said.

Dr Rajib Dasgupta, from the community medicine department at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi has observed a similar trend of an increase in wasting and decrease in stunting in earlier surveys like the Rapid Survey of Children 2013-’14 conducted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development compared with National Health Family Survey data of 2005-’06.

“When stunting decreases, it means that the situation has improved somewhat,” said Dasgupta. “It indicates that the chronic nutritional distress is not as bad.”

A child that lacks proper nutrition first stops growing in height. The the lack of nutrition is prolonged the child starts losing weight too. With a little more food, the child starts growing in height again, and only then starts putting on the required weight. The data from the health survey reflects this nutritional phenomenon as it shows that children, now eating more than they did earlier, are catching up faster with normal height for their age than they are catching up with their normal weight for height.

Gujarat is one of the states with nutrition indicators below the national average.

“If children are fed reasonably well during the first two years of their lives, and later during the growth phase, they shoot in height and even look spindly thin,” said Dr Veena Shatrugna, former deputy director of National Institute of Nutrition in Hyderabad. “But if there is no food, they do not put on enough weight for height.”

The data indicates children’s diets have to improve in both quality and quantity if they have to put on weight. “For this they do not only need rice and wheat but also milk, eggs, fruits, nuts, and vegetables,” said Shatrugna.

Government supplementary food programme under the Integrated Child Development Scheme lack the necessary food diversity of healthy diets.

“The whole idea is that the food should be something that the children are used to and should be sourced locally,” said Sylvia Karpakam, a public health activist in Bengaluru. “But many states offer packaged food. The idea of locally cooked food, which the children can smell being cooked is lost.”

Madhya Pradesh is one of the states where the malnutrition indicators have improved

Still too much stunting

Fewer of India’s children may now be stunted, as compared to 10 years ago, but their numbers are still pretty dismal. Less than 15% of Sri Lanka’s children below five years are stunted – that is less than half the proportion in India.

The effects of stunting including delayed motor development including impaired cognitive function that leads to poor school performance, are largely irreversible. Stunting is also associated with higher mortality among children.

“The improvement of nutrition indicators over a period of ten years is very sluggish,” said Shatrugna. “The changes are minimal.”

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.