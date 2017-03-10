Real data

Why we all need to know how many C-sections each hospital in India is conducting

The rising number of c-section is driven not by necessity but by hospital profits or convenient schedules.

A petition to make it mandatory for all medical institutions to publicly declare their percentage of Caesarean sections against all live births in that facility has elicited heated discussions. The Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has supported the move while some doctors have protested it. In fact, the World Health Organisation recognised the need to make such numbers public in a statement in 2015.

The number of C-section deliveries has rising across the world and an expert panel met in October 2014 in Geneva to deliberate on this trend. They revisited the recommended WHO norm of keeping c-section rates at between 10% and 15% – a figure that was arrived at in 1985 on the basis of that maternal and infant mortality improves as the percentage of C-sections rises to about 10%.

After reviewing country-level studies and analysing worldwide data, this panel agreed that while no woman who needs a c-section should be denied its access just to maintain a particular rate, neonatal or maternal mortality rates in a population did not decline further when C-section rates rose above 10%. In other words, saving lives cannot be cited as the primary cause for Caesareans when the rates cross the 10 to 15 per cent mark. The expert panel confirmed and reiterated the 1985 norm.

The number of C-section for a region or country gives important information about access to life-saving interventions and emergency obstetric resources, which is critical to maternal health. Health systems can, however, be if expensive interventions like C-sections are performed when they are not absolutely needed. avoidable. This also affects equal access to healthcare across all sections of a society. Thus, monitoring macro-level data on C-sections rates for an entire population helps policymakers.

However, data required to make these macro-level calculations are generated at a micro-level or at the level of individual medical facilities. In order to compare trends and find solutions, a standardised system of data generation must be followed. The WHO has provided this standardised system in the form of the 10 group Robson classification that helps doctors classify the C-section surgeries along five distinct parameters – whether the woman is giving birth for the first time or has given birth previously with or without a C-section, the onset of labour, whether the foetus has come to term, the position of the foetus and whether there is more than one foetus.

Every woman undergoing the surgery can be classified along these parameters, making the data easy to assess and compare. Whether at the secondary or tertiary level of care, this data clearly tells us whether clinical management protocols are followed in a facility. The Who also recommends that the results of the Robson classification categories be available to the public, as does the petition to the government.

The information gap

National Family Health Survey data clearly reveals that the percentage of C-section births is higher in the private facilities across states. The pressures of profiteering, the convenience of being able to schedule a birth or sometimes even have a baby born at an “mahurat” or auspicious time can supercede medical requirement and turn a regular vaginal birth into a surgical event. C-sections have becomes so common that instead of being the life-saving, emergency recourse, it is now being accepted as the new “normal” and a supposedly pain-free, risk-free, modern way of childbirth. This perception is the result of a huge information gap. Few are aware the mother faces risks of excessive blood loss, blood clots, heart attacks, difficulty in breastfeeding and increased chances of repeat c-section births. The baby has higher risk of asthma, obesity and diabetes. Unfortunately, when doctors discuss risks associated with childbirth only selectively, mothers cannot make informed decision. This gap needs to be addressed by making information easily and publicly available.

A Harvard Medical School report by assistant professor Dr Neel Shah states that an important determinant of whether a C-section is performed “may simply be which hospital a mother walks into to deliver her baby”. If each hospital published its c-section trends, a mother might be able to make a better informed decision. Declaring data publicly and providing the midwifery model of care, have been identified as key factors in reducing avoidable interventions during childbirth.

The biggest challenge is to ensure reproductive health without compromising the reproductive rights of women. Women’s felt experiences of pregnancy and birth are often undermined. Even WHO acknowledges that there is lack of evidence of the relationship between the mode of delivery and psychological and social wellbeing of women. From being a life-event, birth is now treated like a disease. Alienating women from the experience of birth facilitates control over women’s bodies and choices and the mechanism of power is “technology”. While technology is important and potentially life-saving, using technology as a blanket response cannot work.

More than just medicine

Fertility, reproduction and birth have always been a socially-defined territory. The socio-economic, political and cultural conditions in which technology is used makes a big difference. In a culture where silencing is a part of socialisation, voicing one’s need for information to protect the right to informed consent, autonomy and self-determination during childbirth may seem like a war cry to many. It is a challenge to an elite club that believes that it has exclusive rights over information about medically-assisted childbirth.

It is high time that women’s voices get heard and women are put at the centre of maternity care, everywhere. The petition to declare c-section rates of medical facilities is rooted in the concern for heightened intervention and increasing costs, but it does not seek to destroy the fine balance defining the symbiotic relationship between care-providers and care-seekers. This may well be a significant step for medicine to look beyond the scientific and become more social.

The writer is the petitioner who has asked for all hospitals to publicly declare their Caesarean section percentages. She volunteers for the NGO Birth India and is a scholar at Research Centre for Women’s Studies, SNDT Women’s University.

How music can help drive social change

Indian brands are creating music to inspire action for social good.

Wikimedia Commons

Music has the power to cut across age, class, geography and even language, a critical quality in a diverse and multi-lingual country like India. Through poetry and melodies, music can communicate complex messages and hard-hitting stories gently to a large audience. So it is not surprising that music is often used in advertising to create catchy jingles. But many brands with a sense of social responsibility have also used music to spread messages of social change. Some of these songs have even become a part of popular culture.

The ‘Doodh’ jingle, a public service message from the 1990s, is among the earliest Indian examples of music being used by brands to spread awareness. Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and composed by Leslie Lewis, it spoke of the benefits of drinking milk in a fun way. The jingle had a hummable tune and was one of the first to use a mixture of Hindi and English lyrics, making it distinct and unforgettable.

Brands have also turned the spotlight on social problems through music. Nestle has recreated the iconic song “School Chalein Hum” for its campaign to spread awareness about girl child education. The song was originally composed in 2006 in support of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a government programme to provide primary education for all. It has now been reinterpreted by Nestle in collaboration with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and features singers Anvita Dutt and Harshdeep Kaur along with young girls from the Nanhi Kali program. Its lyrics have been rewritten to show how education is the stepping stone to the dreams of young girls. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of these girls. The song struck a chord on social media and was shared by several influential policy makers.

Other brands have also employed music to reflect the unpleasant aspects of reality and build the desire for change. A part of Dove’s efforts to change the standards of beauty for women, the #changetherhyme campaign reflects beauty stereotypes imposed on young girls. It uses the nursery rhyme ‘Chubby cheeks, dimpled chin…’ sung by kindergarten kids and contrasts this with powerful imagery of Indian female athletes training, urging viewers to break unnecessary ideals imposed by society. The widely shared song has received over 6 million views on YouTube.

Another example of music being used to depict social realities is Whistling Woods’ ‘Dekh Le’ campaign. After the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya rape, Whistling Woods commissioned some of its alumni to create a public service commercial against eve-teasing. The video shows women flashing mirrors or sunglasses at lecherous men to show them how ridiculous they look. This video was set to the song ‘Dekh Le’ composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sona Mohapatra. It was enthusiastically shared on social media. It received over a million views in its first week and has over 6 million currently.

At times, brands have also spread messages of positive change and optimism through music. In 2007, Times of India, with Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Gulzar created a song called ‘Tum chalo toh Hindustaan chalein’. A simple video with powerful lyrics, it calls on citizens to be the change they wish to see in the country. The song was created for its “Lead India” contest which invited people to nominate inspiring leaders they knew from everyday life. The video and song remains inspirational even today.

Music has the ability to amplify social messages, which is why Nestle has used the medium to create awareness about girl child education. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “Music is one of the most powerful and influential means of uniting people for a cause. As part of our corporate social initiative, #EducateTheGirlChild we decided to create further awareness about girl child education through a song. This song represents the collective societal objective to spread awareness and evangelize support for the cause.” Nestle has been working with Nanhi Kali, one of India’s largest NGOs, to improve the state of girl child education in India. To show support for this cause and increase awareness, Nestle even changed the packaging of 100 million packs of some of its most iconic brands to include a message about girl child education. On Social media, its #EducateTheGirlChild campaign has sparked a conversation through powerful films and stories about girls facing barriers to getting educated.

The state of girl child education in India has tremendous scope for improvement. While millions of girls are denied education, some have immensely benefited from focused initiatives and some have fought their own way through. To help India’s girls go to school, join the conversation.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestle and not by the Scroll editorial team.