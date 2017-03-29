Data Collection

Women in a Maharashtra village are taking health documentation into their own hands

The women record births, deaths, marriages and migration to understand health-related dynamics that can help provide health solutions to the community.

Gouri Agtey Athale/Village Square

On the face of it, there’s nothing remarkable about Renuka Dhanak and Archana Shiwale. It is when they are seen at work, measuring health parameters and collecting data in rural households that they, and scores of other like them, stand out as professionals who are also agents of change.

Authentic data is a critical policy input. It stands to reason since no action can be taken without the necessary information of what is required. It is a critical input for all fields and healthcare is no different. This is what Renuka and Archana are doing as part of a Health and Demographic Surveillance Systems or HDSS center at Vadu, a village about 33 km from Pune, in Shirur taluka.

Health demographic surveillance means that they record births, deaths, marriages, and inbound and out-bound migration to understand health-related dynamics. These women record whatever happens in the 22 villages that form Shirur and Haveli talukas of Pune district, which have a population of 170,000 people, and the data is updated every six months.

There are currently only three HDSS centers in the country. The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Delhi, runs a large HDSS center, the Pune-based King Edward Memorial Hospital runs one at Vadu, and the third is a more recent one in Birbhum, West Bengal. Compare this with four HDSS centers in Ghana and five in Bangladesh, which gives us a picture of where we are globally. Accurately collected data, which is also updated regularly, is critical for any intervention, whether it is a food and nutrition or healthcare program. A lack of it means wasted effort and funds.

From project to programme

The Vadu Rural Health Programme or VRHP)has evolved from a pediatric intervention by KEM hospital that began in the 1970s, which expanded to a mother-and-child rural hospital and expanded still further to a research center. Today, it is no longer a project (since that has a finite term) but a program, indicating that it is a work- in-progress.

The project evolved into a full-fledged HDSS in 2002 and today it is a vehicle of social change, a calculated spin-off benefit. While healthcare is an important issue, the insistence on the participation of locals, the main beneficiaries of any intervention, has led to changes in the economy. The HDSS teams are now mainly female with a few men per team. These women are not just literate, they are tech-savvy too. Not just at work, where they work on handheld devices (computer tablets) but also in their personal lives, so when they need information, they don’t feel the lack of a library. They just download the literature.

Sanjay Juvekar, officer-in-charge, VRHP, of the KEM Hospital’s Research Centre at Vadu, and a doctorate in anthropology, spelled out the mission. “We aim to provide evidence-based, sustainable and rational healthcare solutions for the rural population using globally relevant community-based ethical research,” he told VillageSquare.in. He has also ensured that all the data is available publicly to anyone who wants it.

Uphill journey

Translating this community-based program into practice has been an uphill journey. The HDSS program, which Juvekar began, initially covered 22 villages in Shirur and Haveli talukas of Pune district. It has lately spread to Junnar, Ambegaon and Khed talukas, thus covering nearly half of Pune district for a project to study indoor air pollution, the cause of health issues related to non-tobacco smokers, mainly women.

One such intervention has been data collection on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, where indoor air pollution is the cause. This means that biomass (dung cake, farm waste or firewood burning cook stoves) as a cooking fuel is at the root and this impacts not just women but also the birth weight of babies, already a cause for concern.

Through data collection and collaboration with government schemes and the public sector oil companies, the effort at getting clean fuel in the form of cooking gas cylinders into distant villages is coming through, team member and researcher Rujuta Patil told VillageSquare.in.

Vadu is just off the Pune-Ahmednagar highway and close to the huge industrial belt, which stretches from Pune all the way Ranjangaon, and has a large floating population. Single men coming in search of jobs, some staying on others moving on — all of this is recorded.

Community-based intervention

Being a community-based program, it is essential to enroll locals in the data-gathering process. According to Juvekar, after visiting the 22 villages under their initial project, they got just two volunteers, both as cleaning staff. Today, 15 years later, the HDSS has a 190-member research team, half of it local residents. Juvekar said their only criterion at enrolment time is that the person is literate and ready to study further.

“In rural areas, once a woman has had children and subsequently undergone a hysterectomy, all by the age of 28, she is of no use to her husband. But if she is working, then it’s a different story,” he pointed out.

Renuka Dhonak, one such volunteer in the HDSS team, said she was a matriculate and held a certificate for an Information Technology course when she was married. Two children later, she enrolled with the HDSS. Now she goes on her scooter from village to village with her tablet, entering data directly into the tab so there is no loss of time or corruption of data due to multiple agencies. Her status in the community has risen, which is a matter of pride for the entire family.

Currently, they are conducting clinical trials on the effect of reduced and alternate dose schedule of the already approved pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Should this succeed, it will translate into lowered costs, since two doses will have to be administered instead of three leading to overall savings of a huge Rs. 20,000 per dose (including the cost of infrastructure, etc). Pneumonia is considered the third highest cause of child mortality in India.

While that is at the macro level, for the volunteers of the research team the Centre has been a vehicle of change. They are part of the digital world, able to connect with anyone anywhere at any time. Renuka Dhanak summed it up when she said, “I have become bindhaast (fearless)!”

This article was first published on Village Square.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

As India turns 70, London School of Economics asks some provocative questions

Is India ready to become a global superpower?

Meaningful changes have always been driven by the right, but inconvenient questions. As India completes 70 years of its sovereign journey, we could do two things – celebrate, pay our token tributes and move on, or take the time to reflect and assess if our course needs correction. The ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, the annual flagship summit of the LSE (London School of Economics) South Asia Centre, is posing some fundamental but complex questions that define our future direction as a nation. Through an honest debate – built on new research, applied knowledge and ground realities – with an eclectic mix of thought leaders and industry stalwarts, this summit hopes to create a thought-provoking discourse.

From how relevant (or irrelevant) is our constitutional framework, to how we can beat the global one-upmanship games, from how sincere are business houses in their social responsibility endeavours to why water is so crucial to our very existence as a strong nation, these are some crucial questions that the event will throw up and face head-on, even as it commemorates the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

Is it time to re-look at constitution and citizenship in India?

The Constitution of India is fundamental to the country’s identity as a democratic power. But notwithstanding its historical authority, is it perhaps time to examine its relevance? The Constitution was drafted at a time when independent India was still a young entity. So granting overwhelming powers to the government may have helped during the early years. But in the current times, they may prove to be more discriminatory than egalitarian. Our constitution borrowed laws from other countries and continues to retain them, while the origin countries have updated them since then. So, do we need a complete overhaul of the constitution? An expert panel led by Dr Mukulika Banerjee of LSE, including political and economic commentator S Gurumurthy, Madhav Khosla of Columbia University, Niraja Gopal Jayal of JNU, Chintan Chandrachud the author of the book Balanced Constitutionalism and sociologist, legal researcher and Director of Council for Social Development Kalpana Kannabiran will seek answers to this.

Is CSR simply forced philanthropy?

While India pioneered the mandatory minimum CSR spend, has it succeeded in driving impact? Corporate social responsibility has many dynamics at play. Are CSR initiatives mere tokenism for compliance? Despite government guidelines and directives, are CSR activities well-thought out initiatives, which are monitored and measured for impact? The CSR stipulations have also spawned the proliferation of ambiguous NGOs. The session, ‘Does forced philanthropy work – CSR in India?” will raise these questions of intent, ethics and integrity. It will be moderated by Professor Harry Barkema and have industry veterans such as Mukund Rajan (Chairman, Tata Council for Community Initiatives), Onkar S Kanwar (Chairman and CEO, Apollo Tyres), Anu Aga (former Chairman, Thermax) and Rahul Bajaj (Chairman, Bajaj Group) on the panel.

Can India punch above its weight to be considered on par with other super-powers?

At 70, can India mobilize its strengths and galvanize into the role of a serious power player on the global stage? The question is related to the whole new perception of India as a dominant power in South Asia rather than as a Third World country, enabled by our foreign policies, defense strategies and a buoyant economy. The country’s status abroad is key in its emergence as a heavyweight but the foreign service officers’ cadre no longer draws top talent. Is India equipped right for its aspirations? The ‘India Abroad: From Third World to Regional Power’ panel will explore India’s foreign policy with Ashley Tellis, Meera Shankar (Former Foreign Secretary), Kanwal Sibal (Former Foreign Secretary), Jayant Prasad and Rakesh Sood.

Are we under-estimating how critical water is in India’s race ahead?

At no other time has water as a natural resource assumed such a big significance. Studies estimate that by 2025 the country will become ‘water–stressed’. While water has been the bone of contention between states and controlling access to water, a source for political power, has water security received the due attention in economic policies and development plans? Relevant to the central issue of water security is also the issue of ‘virtual water’. Virtual water corresponds to the water content (used) in goods and services, bulk of which is in food grains. Through food grain exports, India is a large virtual net exporter of water. In 2014-15, just through export of rice, India exported 10 trillion litres of virtual water. With India’s water security looking grim, are we making the right economic choices? Acclaimed author and academic from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, Amita Bavisar will moderate the session ‘Does India need virtual water?’

Delve into this rich confluence of ideas and more at the ‘India @ 70: LSE India Summit’, presented by Apollo Tyres in association with the British Council and organized by Teamworks Arts during March 29-31, 2017 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. To catch ‘India @ 70’ live online, register here.

At the venue, you could also visit the Partition Museum. Dedicated to the memory of one of the most conflict-ridden chapters in our country’s history, the museum will exhibit a unique archive of rare photographs, letters, press reports and audio recordings from The Partition Museum, Amritsar.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Teamwork Arts and not by the Scroll editorial team.