Medical research

Are protein inhibitors really the next big cholesterol killers?

A new generation of cholesterol-lowering drugs are being tested for use in cardiac patients who do not respond to statins.

Umea University

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in India and the proportion of people losing their lives to the ailment is only rising. If you are one of many Indians diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol, your doctor has probably put you on a statin, in addition to advising a better diet and a healthier lifestyle.

Statins have been the first line of treatment for excessive cholesterol for nearly three decades. Over the last couple of years, however, medical researchers have been testing a new class of drugs to help those patients who do not respond well to statins. Preliminary research of these compounds called PCSK9 inhibitors showed that they reduced cholesterol levels in the body dramatically.

But are PCSK9 inhibitors really effective in preventing heart attacks and deaths due to cardiac disease?

PCSK9 is a naturally occurring protein in the human body that binds to low density lipoprotein, better known as LDL cholesterol or “bad cholesterol”, in the bloodstream and stops it from being cleared away. If unchecked, this leads to an increase in levels of LDL cholesterol in the body. “A PCSK9 inhibitor is a drug that produces antibodies to block the production of this protein, thereby allowing the liver to perform its task of removing LDL cholesterol effectively from the bloodstream,” said Dr Subhash Chandra, consultant cardiologist at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

The first PCSK9 inhibitor called alirocumab was approved for use by the United States Food and Drug Administration in July 2015. A second drug, evolocumab, was approved a month later.

Statins have been used to treat cholesterol-related heart ailments for nearly three decades. These cholesterol reducing drugs are derived from synthetic sources as well as microorganisms. Statins decrease levels of LDL cholesterol by inhibiting an enzyme called HMG-CoA reductase that plays a key role in the metabolic pathway that produces cholesterol. Statins also make the body produce more lipid receptors, which are proteins that transport LDL cholesterol to the liver and removes it from circulation.

Statins have been known to lower cardiovascular events such as heart attacks. But they are not without side effects. For instance, about 10% of cardiac patients suffer from myalgia, a condition characterised by severe muscle aches and cramps, with even small doses of statins. Use of statins also increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes – some studies say by as much as 46% – due to decreases in insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion. Besides, between three and four percent of cardiac patients do not respond because of genetic conditions.

Medical researchers have been hoping that PCSK9 inhibitors can work where statins come up short. For instance, some patients have genetically-linked high cholesterol – a condition known as familial hypercholesterolemia. Their bodies do not produce lipid receptors and so statins, which work by boosting lipid receptor production, do not help them. PCSK9 inhibitors’ protein-binding mechanism helps lower LDL-cholesterol in such cases.

“These drugs are being used to treat familial hypercholesterolemia and for patients intolerant of statins or those with a major risk of cardiovascular disease but unable to lower their LDL cholesterol to optimal levels with statins,” said Dr Anoop Misra, specialist in internal medicine and chairman of Fortis Hospital’s Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology in New Delhi. “However, as experience with these drugs increases, it would be used outside these clinical scenarios.”

They are prescribed as add-on medication to patients who are already on the maximum dose of statins that they can tolerate, according to Dr Vijay D Divakaran, the section chief of cardiology at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at College Station in Texas, US.

On March 17, the New England Journal of Medicine published results of the longest PCSK9 inhibitor clinical trial so far, testing an injectable form of the PSCK9 inhibitor evolocumab for its role in lowering levels of LDL cholesterol. The study involved a multi-country clinical trial with 27,564 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease on which arteries become hardened and blocked. These patients were already taking high doses of statins and many of them had suffered heart attacks. One group of patients was randomly assigned to receive 140 mg of evolocumab as an injection every two weeks in addition to their standard statins medication. The other, control group was not given the additional dose of evolocumab. Both groups were studied for a period of over two years.

The study showed that evolocumab reduced LDL cholesterol levels by 60 milligrams per decilitre on average – a reduction not seen with any other therapy. The drug also reduced the risk of heart attack and stroke by about 15% in the two years over which the study was conducted.

While these results indicate that the drug works, doctors remain sceptical about hailing evolocumab or other PCSK9 inhibitors as the big cure for heart disease. The short time frame of the trial also leaves the question of long-term side effects open. Another major concern is that the drug’s impact on mortality rates are yet to be established. While medical researchers are sure that PCSK9 inhibitors reduce LDL cholesterol drastically, they are not certain that this translates into saving more lives.

“The studies that were designed to test the efficacy of the drug showed some signal of reduced mortality, but that hasn’t been conclusive,” said Divakaran. “Some meta analysis have shown lower mortality. There are studies ongoing that are looking at this outcome. I don’t think this drug is going to replace statins as the first-line treatment of high cholesterol.”

Moreover, the study was funded fully by Amgen, the company manufacturing this drug. Most doctors are holding off on deciding the role of PCSK9 inhibitors like ecolucumab till there is more in-depth and independent research.

Divakaran says he prescribes evolocumab to a small group of his patients who do not respond well to statins. “It does lower LDL above and beyond what statins do,” he said.

Misra pointed out that PCSK9 inhibitors not only lower levels of LDL cholesterol but also the level of the potentially harmful lipid subclass called lipoprotein(a) that contributes to heart disease. PCSK9 inhibitors play a role in prevention of heart disease as well, said Dr Girish B Navadundi, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru. “When you’ve already had a heart attack, preventing a second attack that can further weaken your heart becomes critical,” he said. “For this, you need significantly lower LDL levels which may not be possible for everyone to achieve. Drugs like this, taken in addition to statins are significant in slowing the progression of cardiovascular disease and stroke, making a population less vulnerable to multiple attacks.”

The uncertainties

Despite the hype and hope around evolocumab and other PCSK9 inhibitors, there are several questions for which researchers and clinicians are awaiting answers.

All PCSK9 drugs are only available as injections, used every two weeks. “Side-effects produced by injectible drugs tend to be more severe as these are difficult to reverse right away and may last over 10-12 days,” said Navadundi. He feels that recorded side-effects like inattentiveness and cognitive impairment from use of the drug are not alarming but need further observation.

“In any new drug which involves an entirely new mechanism of action, we need more time, at least three-five years, to study its side-effects and to see which patients are more sensitive to it,” he said.

Medical researchers would also have to look deeper into the performance of PCSK9 inhibitors in different racial and ethnic populations. “More studies are needed to ascertain its effect on Indian origin people,” said Misra

The drug is also very expensive at the moment. “In the US, it costs around $14,000 per year,” said Divakaran. “This is a limitation, as most patients cannot afford this without medical insurance.”

In India, far fewer people have access to medical insurance. “Until a more cost-effective solution is found to market it, it would be hard to see this having much impact on public health,” said Chandra. “At least for the next five-ten years, a healthy lifestyle coupled with statin therapy is still going to be the norm.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.