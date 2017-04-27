The Scope

Video: How a drug that could save the lives of millions of mothers was discovered

Tranexamic acid was discovered in post-war Japan. It may now be used to save women with post-partum haemorrhage.

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Severe bleeding after childbirth or post-partum haemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal deaths around the world. About six per cent of all women who undergo childbirth experience post-partum haemorrhage. This blood loss of more than 500 ml within 24 hours of giving birth occurs among women in better developed and less developed countries. However, death from this kind of severe bleeding occurs much more among women in poor countries.

According to the United Nations, 77% of maternal deaths occur in 20 countries including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ethiopia. India has 45,000 maternal deaths in 2015 and post-partum haemorrhage was the leading cause. Many women in poor countries die of the condition simply because hospitals and medical facilities do not have enough blood at hand to replace the large volumes of blood that these patients lose.

A new drug could now save many of these lives because it is inexpensive, easily available and can be administered by a doctor, nurse or midwife. Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine have just concluded a large randomised controlled study to test a whether the drug tranexamic acid can stop post-partum haemorrhage. Tranexamic acid prevents blood clots from breaking down. It has been used in trauma procedures and has been found to save the lives of between 10% and 15% of trauma victims.

The World Maternal Antifibrinolytic or WOMAN trial recruited 20,000 mothers from 193 hospitals in 21 countries, in Africa, Asia and also in developed countries like the United Kingdom. The trial was funded by The Wellcome Trust, the UK Department of Health and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The researchers found that the use of tranexamic acid reduced the number of deaths from bleeding after childbirth by a third. Among the women who were given tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth, 89 died from bleeding compared to 127 deaths among women given a placebo in addition to standard care. There were also no reported side effects from the drug for either mothers or babies. These findings suggest that tranexamic acid could be used as a frontline treatment for women in labour. The study has been published in the journal The Lancet.

Here is the story of how tranexamic acid, which has the potential to save the lives of millions of mothers, was first discovered by a husband and wife team in post-World War II Japan.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

These GIFs show you what it means to miss breakfast

That monstrous roar is your empty stomach.

Imgflip

Let’s take a glance at your every day morning routine. You crawl out of bed, go for a quick shower, pull out and wear your neatly ironed clothes at the speed of light and then rush out of the house, making sure you have your keys and wallet in place.

Giphy
Giphy

You walk into office, relieved because you have made it to work on time. Stifling yawns and checking emails, you wonder how your colleagues are charged up and buzzing with energy. “What is wrong with these people” you mumble to yourself.

Giphy
Giphy

Slowly, you start to change. You start snapping at colleagues and start arguing with your computer. You take out your frustration on anything or anyone in sight.

To add to the aggressive behaviour, you’ve completely lost your focus. After some time, you simply forget what you were doing.

Giphy
Giphy

Unable to bear the hunger pangs, you go for a mid-morning snack. It is only when a colleague asks you for a bite do you realize that you have developed into a fully formed, hunger fueled, monster. Try not to look at yourself in the mirror.

Giphy
Giphy

If only you had spared not even twenty or ten but just 5 minutes in the morning and not skipped breakfast, your story would look completely different - as you will see in this video.

Play

The fast dip in your mood and lack of focus is because your body has missed its most important meal of the day – breakfast. Research has shown that skipping a meal, especially in the morning, worsens the mood because there is a drop in the blood sugar. This in turn affects the levels of serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals produced in the brain that control our moods and feelings. In simpler English, not having breakfast is going to make you really cranky and confused!

Morning is also when the body needs maximum nutrition to function efficiently through the day as you’ve just woken up from a full 7 hours of no food (and if you’re sleeping less than that, that’s a whole other article).

So in short, having a breakfast could make you go from looking like the earlier GIFs to this:

Giphy
Giphy

But with changing lifestyles and most people hard pressed for time, a healthy breakfast is taking the backseat. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. MTR has come up with a range of widely loved Indian delicacies like Poha, Upma and Halwa which can be made in (hold you breath) just 3 minutes! All you have to do is add hot water and wait for 3 minutes to get a delicious and filling breakfast.

Giphy
Giphy

These amazing and delicious breakfasts can be made in a jiffy and consumed with the least hassle, even in the midst of your frenetic morning routine. So grab your #MTRbreakfastin3 to start the day on an awesome note.

Click here to make breakfast a part of your morning routine.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MTR and not by the Scroll editorial team.