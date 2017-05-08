opposing forces

PM Modi promises more affordable medicines but NITI Aayog actually wants less controls on prices

The government’s policy think tank argues that the current drug price control framework works against innovation and production of quality medicines.

bernswaelz/Pixabay

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government’s intention to ensure access to affordable medicines, the government policy think tank NITI Aayog seems to be pushing for greater deregulation of drug prices and to disempower India’s drug price regulator.

In its Three Year Agenda document for 2017-2020, the NITI Aayog has said that the Drugs (Price Control) Order that declares the ceiling price for essential and life saving medicines be delinked from the National List of Essential Medicines, which is a list of medicines considered essential in India prepared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The NITI Aayog cites the need for a “balanced approach” towards regulation to achieve the objectives of access to effective medicines and a vibrant pharmaceutical industry as its reason for the recommendation. The agenda document, which was finalised on April 23, says: “There is a trade-off between lower prices on the one hand and quality medicine and discovery of breakthrough drugs on the other. It is therefore recommended that the Drugs (Price Control) Order may be delinked from the National List of Essential Medicines.”

Health activists who have been working for greater affordability and accessibility of medicines say that the move has been suggested at the behest of industry lobbies. Even the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a lobbying group supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, decried the move and on May 1 wrote to the Prime Minister alleging that the NITI Aayog, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the health ministry were sabotaging the country’s drug price control regime.

“It is shocking to see senior officials of these three ministries and the NITI Aayog acting in such a concerted fashion to lobby for the crass commercial interests of the pharmaceutical sector,” said the letter.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai has also decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister about this issue and alleged that the NITI Aayog is trying to favour the pharmaceutical industry. “When it comes to the public health sector we are anyway so backward,” he said. “A common man should get access to medicines.”

Restricting the regulator?

Currently, the prices of 376 medicines on the National List of Essential Medicines are capped. If the National List of Essential Medicines is delinked from the Drugs (Price Control) Order, it will become just a checklist of essential medicines. The criteria for which drugs should be price controlled could then shift from how essential they are to market share and any other factor as decided by the government.

This is not the only change that the government’s policy agency is suggesting.

Last October, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant met officials from the health ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals. A major recommendation from this meeting was that the the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority “in its present form and current function be wound up”.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority regulates drug prices by implementing the Drugs (Price Control) Order. The authority has made several gains in ensuring that medicines are more accessible to the poor. In a major move this year, the authority capped the price of cardiac stents at less than Rs 30,000 – almost one-fifth the price charged by private hospitals.

Last October, the authority also won two important cases in the Supreme Court that challenged its powers to regulate drug prices under paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Price Control) Order.

One case pertains to a clutch of petitions filed by various pharmaceutical companies which challenged the notifications issued under the Drugs (Price Control) Order 1995. The second case was filed by the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance in 2014 challenging the authority’s powers of capping prices. The drug price regulator had, at the time, just capped prices of some essential drugs for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The Supreme Court upheld the authority’s powers in both the cases.

Health activists have observed that by recommending that the National List of Essential Medicines by delinked from Drugs (Price Control) Order, the NITI Aayog is going against the Supreme Court’s directives.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has also started recovering money from pharmaceutical companies that have been overcharging for medicines that have been regulated under the Drugs (Price Control) Order. The authority claims that companies have overcharged medicines to the tune of more Rs 4,500 crore.

The government is fighting another case at the Supreme Court. In 2013, the All India Drug Action Network filed a public interest litigation challenging the government’s decision to switch from a cost-based pricing formula to cap prices of essential medicines to a market-based pricing formula.

In the Drugs (Price Control) Orders 1995, ceiling prices were fixed such that companies manufacturing essential medicines were allowed to make nominal profits over their manufacturing costs. According to the Drugs (Price Control) Orders 2013, maximum prices are fixed based on a simple average of all medicines having one percent or more market share. The reduction of drug prices using the market-based pricing formula is much less than the reduction in prices using the cost-based formula.

Flowcomm/Flickr [Licensed under CC BY 2.0]
Flowcomm/Flickr [Licensed under CC BY 2.0]

History of drug price control

Under the Drugs (Price Control) Order of 1995, medicines on the National List of Essential Medicines were brought under price control based on market share and the manufacturing company’s turnover. Under the 1995 order, only 74 drugs were under price control.

In 2002, the Department of Pharmaceuticals decided to liberalise its hold over drug pricing by increasing the turnover limit to Rs 25 crores from Rs 4 crores, thereby reducing the number of medicines that come under price control. This was challenged in the Karnataka High Court which stayed the policy. The Supreme Court upheld the judgment and ordered the government to formulate a new policy that ensured essential life saving medicines do not fall out of price control.

After this Supreme Court order, the government started drawing up a new National List of Essential Medicines and linked this new list to the Drugs (Price Control) Order of 2013. The new list had 348 drugs, all of which came under price control, something that the pharmaceutical industry has not been happy about.

Health activists fear that delinking the Drugs (Price Control) Order and the National List of Essential Medicines could make the process of price control of drugs arbitrary. The minutes of the October meeting states that right to regulate drugs “as per need” rests with the government.

Against innovation and quality?

The NITI Aayog’s Three Year Agenda document indicates that lowering prices of medicines is antithetical to producing quality medicine and discovery of drugs. A senior bureaucrat who did not want to be named called this line of reasoning by the Niti Aayog’s “unfortunate” and noted that it goes against the prime minister’s push for affordable medicines. He said that the NITI Aayog’s plan is not clear on what criteria can be used in fixing the prices of medicines.

Writing in The Hindu Business Line Srinivasan of LOCOST argues that the reasoning that price control inhibits growth of the pharmaceutical industry not evidence based since price control affects only 12% of the total domestic market leaving about 88% of the market out of price control. Srinivasan also points out that during the time that the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013 has been in operation, domestic sales of medicines have increased from Rs 70,000 crore in 2013 to more than Rs 100,000 crore in 2017 and exports have contributed another Rs 1,00,000 crore.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has also referred to the “false link” between price regulation and poor quality of medicines, lesser innovation and deterioration and called it “misleading” in its letter. “These bureaucrats are taking decisions based on industry’s interests,” said Dr Ashwani Mahajan of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch. “The Niti Aayog is not in sync with the policies that benefit the people.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well, this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead invested a part of it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely to make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs? Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to? There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes? Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs? No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky? Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns? No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of mutual funds is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.