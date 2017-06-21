The government has made Aadhaar compulsory for tuberculosis patients seeking treatment under the national tuberculosis treatment programme, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 16. The 12-digit biometric identity number will also be needed for patients to seek benefits under the national tuberculosis programme.

According to the notification, all patients seeking treatment at government facilities or at private facilities that collaborate with the government under the TB programme will have to have Aadhaar cards. The government will enforce this by linking Aadhaar to Nikshay, the web-based programme used by the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme to monitor registered TB patients who receive treatment free of cost. All government and private healthcare providers are supposed to register each TB patient under Nikshay. The aim is to encourage private providers to report TB cases and to have consolidated live data on treatment adherence of patients.

If patients or beneficiaries are not enrolled under Aadhaar, they must apply for Aadhaar and provide the enrollment slip along with other identity cards such as voter identity card by August 31.

“Anyway most people in India have Aadhaar card,” said Dr Sunil Khaparde, deputy director general of Central TB Division that runs the TB programme in the country. “There is no question of denying treatment to any patient. Whoever does not have an Aadhaar can apply for it while the treatment is on too.”

Blessina Kumar, chairperson of the Global Coalition of TB Activists expressed concern over the notification and said that the linking of Aadhaar would create yet another barrier in accessing the much needed care for TB patients.

“We have 1,400 deaths a day because of TB,” she said. “We need to be removing hurdles, not adding them.”

As per the Global TB Report 2016, an estimated 48 lakh cases new cases occur every year. However, the government has announced its intention to eliminate TB in India by 2025.

Khaparde said that there is a proposal pending with the government to provide Rs 3,000 for every TB patient who seeks treatment under their programme. These patients too will have to provide Aadhaar linked bank accounts to seek benefits for the new scheme.

“The Aadhaar linkage will make cash transfers more transparent,” said Khaparde.

The other beneficiaries include private healthcare providers who notify the disease with the government and Directly Observed Treatment Short-course or DOTS providers. DOTS providers may be ASHA worker, chemists or a social workers who could deliver TB medicines every alternate day to a patient.

Private doctors get Rs 100 for each notification and Rs 400 for the patient who completes treatment. A DOTS provider gets Rs 1,000 for each patient treated for simple TB and Rs 5,000 for each patient with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. These beneficiaries will now have to provide Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Poorest hit hardest, again

TB affects marginalised populations of society, mostly people living in crowded urban localities, HIV patients and tribal populations.

“Any additional layer of document will make it more difficult for patient to access care,” said Dr Amit Sengupta, associate global coordinator of the People’s Health Movement. “In this, the poorest of people and the most in need are the most likely to be left out. We have seen this in the public distribution system (of ration).”

Often patients are migrant labourers who do not have all the documents in place. “In my experience, some patients do not even have a ration card, let alone a Aadhaar number,” said Dr Lalit Anande, chief medical officer of General TB Hospital in Mumbai, a tertiary level hospital.

Dr Yogesh Jain, one of the founder member of the nonprofit Jan Swasthya Sahyog in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh said that government should have piloted linking Aadhaar to the TB programme in a small area to assess its impact and to see if patients are being denied treatment. “Even if we say that only a small percentage of people do not have Aadhaar, we cannot risk denying them treatment,” said Jain. “It will have an impact on the epidemiology of the disease. These people are those who can infect others or put themselves at the risk of dying.”

Reducing record duplication?

Linking the Aadhaar number with the Nikshay identity number of the patient, Khaparde said, would avoid duplication of records of patients.

“We have seen that often patients will first go to private sector, and then the public sector for TB treatment,” said Khaparde. “We will now encourage people coming to us to get Aadhaar. This way the system will be foolproof.”

The Central TB division has already informed all the state TB officers to make their patients get Aadhaar numbers, he said.

“There is a fetishisation of Aadhaar as the only means of record keeping,” said Sengupta. “There is no evidence to show that Aadhaar linkage promotes better record keeping.”

Moreover, doctors and activists said that linking Aadhaar to the national TB programme will do little to solve the basic problems of TB prevention – lack of early diagnoses and not enough access to treatment.