Opinion

Karnataka needs better regulation of private hospitals in order to protect patient rights

Private doctors are protesting price controls on medical procedures.

by 
Image credit: Pixabay [Licenced under CC BY 2.0]

Doctors in private practices across Karnataka have been protesting stringent measures in the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which seeks to bring more accountability to the expanding private healthcare sector. The protests have resulted in the bill being referred to a joint select committee of the state legislature for more detailed deliberation.

The major point of contention is that the bill seeks to fix rates for medical procedures at private hospitals. A second point of contention is that the legislation has restricted the provisions of the bill to private hospitals and not extended it to government facilities. In doing so, it has set aside the recommendations of the Justice Vikramjit Sen committee, which was appointed in July 2016 to overhaul healthcare regulations in the state. The committee was of the opinion that there must be only one set of regulations for both private and public hospitals.

Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Santhosh Hegde has supported the doctors’ protests saying that he is entirely “against the government interfering in the affairs of private medical establishments” and that the “government must first address the pathetic state of affairs of the government hospitals”. His argument is however flawed.

Private medical establishments are not selling refrigerators and television sets. People are unlikely to sell their livestock, property, houses, jewellery to buy a television set. However if one’s child or partner is lying in hospital and one has to decide between a cheaper healthcare service with “less guarantee” of success and a significantly more expensive test or procedure that could have better outcomes, one would choose the latter even at great cost. This amounts to hospitals capitalising on people’s deepest fears and doubts and is unethical. Such “choices” are offered in most private hospitals.

Subverting government schemes

In private hospitals empanelled under the Vajpayee Arogya Scheme – a health assurance scheme for families below the poverty line – patients are offered free treatment under the scheme or “better” treatment for which they pay anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,00,000. Patients admitted under the scheme have to pay upfront for procedures such as angiograms, which may or may not be reimbursed. They are not covered under the scheme for any complication arising out of the treatment or for any associated condition. Patients undergoing surgery under the scheme who develop stroke have to pay for the stroke treatment themselves. Patients who have heart conditions and an associated malignancy will have to pay for treatment of the malignancy, if it is not included in list of procedures under the scheme. Hospitals empanelled under the scheme have demonstrated how they can manipulate the government for economic gains, choose wealthy patients, while closing the door on patients who are terminally ill or requiring protracted care.

The composition of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust Board, which implements and monitors the Vajpayee Arogya Scheme, throws up clear conflicts of interest. Doctors from Narayana Hrudayalaya, the largest national hospital empanelled under the scheme, are also members of the board. An officer with the trust has agreed that that the scheme has been skewed in favour of Narayana Hrudalaya and hospitals for cardiac care.

Doctors and healthcare professionals stage a demonstration against proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, in Bengaluru on June 16, 2017. (Photo: IANS)
Doctors and healthcare professionals stage a demonstration against proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, in Bengaluru on June 16, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

The empanelment committee of the trust has come up with norms of service that could seriously impact the quality of care and patient outcomes, and which violate existing Medical Council of India and other guidelines. For example, it has permitted a surgical oncologist and radiation oncologist to administer chemotherapy. It has approved a gastroenterologist to perform oncosurgeries in violation of the Vajpayee Arogya Scheme guidelines that permit only onco-surgeons and ENT surgeons to perform head and neck cancer surgeries. When gross negligence and denial of care takes place, the private hospitals place the blame on the government that has put the scheme in place.

Public vs private

Karnataka has seen a massive growth of the private healthcare sector, which is neither self-regulated nor has allowed any form of government oversight. This has led to rampant overcharging, denial of patients’ rights, negligence, unnecessary procedures and tests. Government health services, on the other hand, have systems of monitoring and oversight, even if the implementation has generally been poor. They are much more accountable than the private sector when it comes to training guidelines, standard treatment protocols, reporting morbidity or mortality and referrals. Therefore, a market model of regulation does not apply. Government facilities in remote areas continue to exist even if they cater to a small population because their role is not envisaged as generating profits, but rather on principles of equity, accessibility, affordability and comprehensive care, even if they are riddled with inefficiencies in practice.

The clamour by private hospitals to bring in government hospitals into the ambit of the new law is not borne out of concern for the patient, but to ensure that there is a weapon to shut down even the existing government hospitals so that people are completely and absolutely at the mercy of an unscrupulous and unregulated market. The protesting doctors asking for implementation of the Justice Vikramjit Sen committee recommendations have failed to acknowledge that patients’ and citizens’ rights groups were excluded from the final decisions of the committee, leading to a complete takeover by private medical establishments that went on to the draft recommendations most lucrative for themselves.

Private hospitals have no mechanisms for reporting data on morbidity, mortality, caesarean sections, hysterectomies and other surgeries. There is poor documentation and maintenance of records explaining the rationale behind investigations and treatment, referral patterns and causes of death. Patients therefore have very little access to information if they would like to seek second opinions, which they are entitled to. The public health system has a more rigorous system of data collection and transmission, which helps to understand disease and mortality, as well as diseases of public health concern. For example, private hospitals have no strict protocol to report data on tuberculosis, HIV, malaria, dengue, Japanese encephalitis, caesarean sections, maternal mortality and vaccine-preventable diseases, leading to under-reporting of these conditions.

Lack of access to their medical information in private hospitals also makes it difficult for patients to pursue legal recourse if they suspect negligence. In cases of negligence and denial of care by private hospitals, expert doctors very rarely testify against colleagues even in open-and-shut cases. This leaves patients and their relatives at the mercy of these private medical establishments.

Sidelining poor patients

Another serious cause for concern is the burgeoning medical tourism industry. Doctors trained in India have already gone in large droves to foreign countries seeking professional and financial gains. Now, private hospitals empanelled under government schemes have trained their doctors on poor patients and are seeking patients from abroad who are willing to pay for treatment in riyals, dollars and pounds.

Private medical practice also needs to be regulated to curb the many clinical trials that are being conducted in which patients are offered experimental treatments without due process of informed consent or choice to opt out of such trials.

Health has been known to improve when the government health system is strong. Although Bangladesh, Vietnam and Nepal have lower Gross Domestic Products than India they have better public health expenditure and stronger health systems.

The government health system, apart from its curative role, plays an important role in prevention of disease, promotion of health, and rehabilitation. The private sector has never taken up the cause of preventive health because it has low economic value. While the doctors in the public sector undergo rigorous training on management of diseases of public health importance such as tuberculosis, HIV, non-communicable diseases, and dengue, the private sector has often initiated treatments that not only lead to bad outcomes for the patient, but create major public health problems such as antibiotic resistance, multi-drug resistance and other complications which are then left for the public health system to manage.

The government’s decision to regulate private medical establishments, introducing a charter of patients’ rights, creating a grievance redressal committee and fixing a cap on rates should be strongly applauded and supported. The government should not give in to the pressure exerted by the private sector lobby and instead do whatever is required to ensure that all patients, irrespective of their ability to pay, are offered access to comprehensive preventive healthcare, promotion of healthy practices, and curative and rehabilitative healthcare.

This would go a long way in making the government people-centric instead of market-centric, and make Karnataka a model of comprehensive health care for other states to follow.

The writer is a public health doctor and researcher.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

India’s urban water crisis calls for an integrated approach

We need solutions that address different aspects of the water eco-system and involve the collective participation of citizens and other stake-holders.

Image credit: Shutterstock

According to a UN report, around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world’s population, live in areas where water is physically scarce and another 1.6 billion people, or nearly one quarter of the world’s population, face economic water shortage. They lack basic access to water. The criticality of the water situation across the world has in fact given rise to speculations over water wars becoming a distinct possibility in the future. In India the problem is compounded, given the rising population and urbanization. The Asian Development Bank has forecast that by 2030, India will have a water deficit of 50%.

Water challenges in urban India

For urban India, the situation is critical. In 2015, about 377 million Indians lived in urban areas and by 2030, the urban population is expected to rise to 590 million. Already, according to the National Sample Survey, only 47% of urban households have individual water connections and about 40% to 50% of water is reportedly lost in distribution systems due to various reasons. Further, as per the 2011 census, only 32.7% of urban Indian households are connected to a piped sewerage system.

Any comprehensive solution to address the water problem in urban India needs to take into account the specific challenges around water management and distribution:

Pressure on water sources: Rising demand on water means rising pressure on water sources, especially in cities. In a city like Mumbai for example, 3,750 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of water, including water for commercial and industrial use, is available, whereas 4,500 MLD is needed. The primary sources of water for cities like Mumbai are lakes created by dams across rivers near the city. Distributing the available water means providing 386,971 connections to the city’s roughly 13 million residents. When distribution becomes challenging, the workaround is to tap ground water. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment, 48% of urban water supply in India comes from ground water. Ground water exploitation for commercial and domestic use in most cities is leading to reduction in ground water level.

Distribution and water loss issues: Distribution challenges, such as water loss due to theft, pilferage, leaky pipes and faulty meter readings, result in unequal and unregulated distribution of water. In New Delhi, for example, water distribution loss was reported to be about 40% as per a study. In Mumbai, where most residents get only 2-5 hours of water supply per day, the non-revenue water loss is about 27% of the overall water supply. This strains the municipal body’s budget and impacts the improvement of distribution infrastructure. Factors such as difficult terrain and legal issues over buildings also affect water supply to many parts. According to a study, only 5% of piped water reaches slum areas in 42 Indian cities, including New Delhi. A 2011 study also found that 95% of households in slum areas in Mumbai’s Kaula Bunder district, in some seasons, use less than the WHO-recommended minimum of 50 litres per capita per day.

Water pollution and contamination: In India, almost 400,000 children die every year of diarrhea, primarily due to contaminated water. According to a 2017 report, 630 million people in the South East Asian countries, including India, use faeces-contaminated drinking water source, becoming susceptible to a range of diseases. Industrial waste is also a major cause for water contamination, particularly antibiotic ingredients released into rivers and soils by pharma companies. A Guardian report talks about pollution from drug companies, particularly those in India and China, resulting in the creation of drug-resistant superbugs. The report cites a study which indicates that by 2050, the total death toll worldwide due to infection by drug resistant bacteria could reach 10 million people.

A holistic approach to tackling water challenges

Addressing these challenges and improving access to clean water for all needs a combination of short-term and medium-term solutions. It also means involving the community and various stakeholders in implementing the solutions. This is the crux of the recommendations put forth by BASF.

The proposed solutions, based on a study of water issues in cities such as Mumbai, take into account different aspects of water management and distribution. Backed by a close understanding of the cost implications, they can make a difference in tackling urban water challenges. These solutions include:

Recycling and harvesting: Raw sewage water which is dumped into oceans damages the coastal eco-system. Instead, this could be used as a cheaper alternative to fresh water for industrial purposes. According to a 2011 World Bank report, 13% of total freshwater withdrawal in India is for industrial use. What’s more, the industrial demand for water is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% per year till 2025. Much of this demand can be met by recycling and treating sewage water. In Mumbai for example, 3000 MLD of sewage water is released, almost 80% of fresh water availability. This can be purified and utilised for industrial needs. An example of recycled sewage water being used for industrial purpose is the 30 MLD waste water treatment facility at Gandhinagar and Anjar in Gujarat set up by Welspun India Ltd.

Another example is the proposal by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to recycle and reclaim sewage water treated at its existing facilities to meet the secondary purposes of both industries and residential complexes. In fact, residential complexes can similarly recycle and re-use their waste water for secondary purposes such as gardening.

Also, alternative rain water harvesting methods such as harvesting rain water from concrete surfaces using porous concrete can be used to supplement roof-top rain water harvesting, to help replenish ground water.

Community initiatives to supplement regular water supply: Initiatives such as community water storage and decentralised treatment facilities, including elevated water towers or reservoirs and water ATMs, based on a realistic understanding of the costs involved, can help support the city’s water distribution. Water towers or elevated reservoirs with onsite filters can also help optimise the space available for water distribution in congested cities. Water ATMs, which are automated water dispensing units that can be accessed with a smart card or an app, can ensure metered supply of safe water.

Testing and purification: With water contamination being a big challenge, the adoption of affordable and reliable multi-household water filter systems which are electricity free and easy to use can help, to some extent, access to safe drinking water at a domestic level. Also, the use of household water testing kits and the installation of water quality sensors on pipes, that send out alerts on water contamination, can create awareness of water contamination and drive suitable preventive steps.

Public awareness and use of technology: Public awareness campaigns, tax incentives for water conservation and the use of technology interfaces can also go a long way in addressing the water problem. For example, measures such as water credits can be introduced with tax benefits as incentives for efficient use and recycling of water. Similarly, government water apps, like that of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, can be used to spread tips on water saving, report leakage or send updates on water quality.

Collaborative approach: Finally, a collaborative approach like the adoption of a public-private partnership model for water projects can help. There are already examples of best practices here. For example, in Netherlands, water companies are incorporated as private companies, with the local and national governments being majority shareholders. Involving citizens through social business models for decentralised water supply, treatment or storage installations like water ATMs, as also the appointment of water guardians who can report on various aspects of water supply and usage can help in efficient water management. Grass-root level organizations could be partnered with for programmes to spread awareness on water safety and conservation.

For BASF, the proposed solutions are an extension of their close engagement with developing water management and water treatment solutions. The products developed specially for waste and drinking water treatment, such as Zetag® ULTRA and Magnafloc® LT, focus on ensuring sustainability, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the water and sludge treatment process.

BASF is also associated with operations of Reliance Industries’ desalination plant at Jamnagar in Gujarat.The thermal plant is designed to deliver up to 170,000 cubic meters of processed water per day. The use of inge® ultrafiltration technologies allows a continuous delivery of pre-filtered water at a consistent high-quality level, while the dosage of the Sokalan® PM 15 I protects the desalination plant from scaling. This combination of BASF’s expertise minimises the energy footprint of the plant and secures water supply independent of the seasonal fluctuations. To know more about BASF’s range of sustainable solutions and innovative chemical products for the water industry, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.