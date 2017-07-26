change in order

A new Indian Medical Service needs doctors as administrators of public health

Public health management needs expertise in all key health systems, which is beyond the scope of officers of the IAS.

by 
A health camp at the primary health centre in Chidambaram town, Cuddalore in December 2015. | Photo credit: Nayantara Narayanan

The union government has expressed an interest in creating an Indian Medical Service along the lines of the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Services. The health ministry recently sent a circular to the states asking for their views on such a move. There is a strong case for an Indian Medical Service – but one that is based on new foundational principles appropriate for present times.

An Indian Medical Service existed in pre-Independence India. In 1763-’64 medical services were first set up in the Bengal, Madras and Bombay administrations largely to recruit and deploy a relatively modest number of physicians and assistants to take care of the health of the military force, and officers posted in civil lines and in select factories. In 1857, after the first war of Independence, the British government took over direct control these three medical services and united them into a single Indian Medical Service.

During its long history, there was an ongoing debate about whether military surgeons and civil surgeons should be separate or in a single cadre. For the most part, the Indian Medical Service was a military service with medical officers being sometimes being sent to play modest roles as civil surgeons put in charge of certain districts. But their focus was on clinical care in the barracks and the civil lines. They had a very limited role in public health and a limited vision of organisation of healthcare services for the general population.

Ronald Ross (left) who discovered the mode of transmission of the malaria parasite and Charles Donovan who found the pathogen causing kala azar were both members of the Indian Medical Service. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ronald Ross (left) who discovered the mode of transmission of the malaria parasite and Charles Donovan who found the pathogen causing kala azar were both members of the Indian Medical Service. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Not surprisingly, this was a time when the country was wracked with epidemics. Healthcare services were rudimentary and reached only a small part of the urban elite. The old Indian Medical Service operated on the simplistic top-down approach to healthcare rather than as a general administrator of healthcare across the country.

India needs a new Indian Medical Service as a cadre of public health managers at the national level. Such a service should be established parallel to and in synergy with the establishment of state public health management cadres.

Where present systems fall short

Public health management means not only addressing preventive and promotive measures of health, but also organising of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services. This, in turn, needs expertise in all key health systems components – human resources for health, community participation, health informatics, technologies and technology choice for health, governance and management, financing of health care and above all the organisation of healthcare services. It also needs a sound grounding in epidemiology and an understanding of clinical care.

Officers of the Indian Administrative Service, even those with medical degrees, are not equipped to understand and organise comprehensive nationwide healthcare. This requires formal qualification or training in public health management as well as experience of managing health systems at the state and district levels. Senior leadership positions in an Indian Medical Service should further require experience in policy making bodies at national and international levels.

India currently has a cadre of medical officers under the Central Health Services, which was constituted in 1963. There are four types of officers under the Central Health Services – teaching specialist, non-teaching specialist, public health officer and general duty medical officer. The current cadre is more than 3,000 strong but only about 50 members have anything resembling public health experience. Many of them have worked in dispensaries that render basic ambulatory care to central government employees, requiring very minimal levels of clinical and administrative skills. Others are specialists working in the central government-managed hospitals who have good clinical skills but in very limited areas of specialisation and their management and administrative experience.

Towards the end of their careers, members of the Central Health Services may get promoted into policy making and leadership roles in the union health ministry. For instance, the Director General of Medical Services is a Secretary level officer of the Central Health Services. However, few officers are able to assert their presence among general administrators from the IAS. This is often attributed to the myth that doctors make poor managers. However, the runaway success of doctors as leaders in private healthcare industry belies such a characterisation. Members of the Central Health Services underperform because they are recruited and trained to play entirely different roles than what is required of health administrators and policy makers.

A primary health centre in Goa. Photo credit: RubyGoes/Flickr
A primary health centre in Goa. Photo credit: RubyGoes/Flickr

A general administrator from the IAS does have a role to play in health services but this should be more in terms of shaping the institutional framework than in running the show – more in governance than in management. Even though IAS officers gain some health experience in their tenures as district collectors, when they supervise district health matters, they do not have domain knowledge in this knowledge-intensive sector. Moreover, officers from other services like secretariat services, economic services, railways, customs and forests, are increasingly being posted as health administrators.

Two parallel health cadres

One of the main arguments against an Indian Medical Service is that it could encroach on the federal nature of governance and make healthcare more of a central subject. To avert this, state public health management cadres should also be created. Both the state health cadre and officers of the Indian Medical Service can learn from each other. To be effective, the Indian Medical Service officers should complete district-level and state-level stints and the state cadre structure must allow this. Similarly, state officers should work on deputation for some years in the Indian Medical Service to get national experience, which is valuable to build state systems.

There is enough work in policy and programme management and in providing technical support to health systems development in the states and in providing leadership to the many apex public health institutions under the central government to merit the creation of a small but effective Indian Medical Service.

The Indian Medical Service as well as the state public health cadre have to be structured as management cadres distinct from public healthcare providers like Auxiliary Nurse Midwives and primary health centre medical officers. But even these public healthcare providers should have opportunities to enter the Indian Medical Service and opt out of clinical work. Further, if the Indian Medical Service is re-imagined as a management cadre, then people with backgrounds in health economics, sociology, anthropology and so on may also be admitted into the service.

Finally, creating an Indian Medical Service will also require new designs of governance and knowledge management. Healthcare institutions will have to rethink how they network, how they manages knowledge, how their internal structures and work culture are defined, and how the balance between autonomy and accountability is achieved.

The writer teaches at school of health systems studies, TISS.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.