In the news: Scientists find high levels of drug resistant bugs in poultry farms in Punjab and more

A wrap of health news over the past week.

Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy

Drug-resistant bugs in chickens

Scientists have found high levels of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in chickens raised for both meat and eggs in poultry farms in Punjab. The findings raise health concerns for human beings that consume poultry products and point to the indiscriminate use of antibiotics to promote the growth of birds in poultry farms.

The research was led by the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, headquartered in the US, and was conducted in 2014. The study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives last week, was conducted to understand drug resistance on farms in India.

The study was conducted in 18 poultry farms in six districts of Punjab. Samples of 530 birds were taken. The scientists isolated e-coli bacteria from these samples and tested them for resistance to a range of antibiotics routinely used to treat humans. Two-thirds of these farms reported using antibiotics for growth promotion (to increase weight of the animal), the study found.

The chickens were found resistant to some important and commonly used drugs such as ampicillin and ciproflaxin. The World Health Organisation has classified as these as drugs that should be available at all times for patients with basic infections.

“Overuse of antibiotics in animal farms endangers us all as it multiplies drug resistance in the environment,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, the study’s lead author and the director of Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy. “Punjab is one of the leading states in India in poultry farming. It is critical that we take measures to end the use of antibiotics for growth promotion in animal breeding practices.”

The press release issued by the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy said that the farms using antibiotics as growth promoters were three times more likely to report multi-drug resistant bacteria than those who did not use growth promoters. Meat producing farms had twice the rates of antibiotic resistance as compared to egg producing farms, as well as higher rates of multi-drug resistance.

Maharashtra revokes ban on pan masala

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has decided not to renew the ban on pan masala this year.

Pan masala (scented areca nut or flavoured supari) is a known carcinogenic and had been banned in the state for the last five years.

Maharashtra was the first state to ban the sale of gutkha and pan masala in 2012 as per the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on sales) Regulations, 2011, which prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food products. Pan masala without tobacco, though legal under the Regulations, was banned using a special power given to the FDA commissioner.

Since 2012, the ban has been renewed every year. However, on July 17, the state’s Food and Drug Administration renewed the ban on gutkha, but not on scented areca nut. The order said the government has formed a single-member committee to take decision on banning pan masala , till when its sale will be allowed.

Public health experts expressed disappointment over the decision. “World Health Organisation and several studies in India have proven beyond doubt that pan masala causes serious health hazards including mouth and throat cancer ,” said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, a head and neck surgeon from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered all the states and union territories ban the manufacturing and sale of gutkha and pan masala with tobacco. The Union health ministry also wrote to all state governments, directing them to follow the Supreme Court’s diktat.

WHO cautions about rising drug resistance to HIV treatment

In a report published last week, the World Health Organisation said that in six out of 11 countries surveyed in Africa, Asia and Latin America, more than 10% of those who started on antiretroviral therapy for treatment of HIV had a strain of the virus that was resistant to some of the widely used HIV medicines. The six countries are Argentina, Guatemala, Namibia, Nicaragua, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

HIV drug resistance develops when people do not adhere to a prescribed treatment plan, often because they do not have consistent access to quality treatment and care. Scroll.in has reported on repeated stock outs of medicines in the country that may result in drug resistance. Such patients need to be put on more antibiotics.

India has yet not undertaken an HIV drug resistance survey, which is recommended by the World Health Organisation, DNA reported.

So far, 26 countries have completed or are implementing national surveys to check drug-resistance levels among HIV patients, based on WHO’s guidance.

How sustainable farming practices can secure India's food for the future

India is home to 15% of the world’s undernourished population.

Getty Images

Food security is a pressing problem in India and in the world. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), it is estimated that over 190 million people go hungry every day in the country.

Evidence for India’s food challenge can be found in the fact that the yield per hectare of rice, one of India’s principal crops, is 2177 kgs per hectare, lagging behind countries such as China and Brazil that have yield rates of 4263 kgs/hectare and 3265 kgs/hectare respectively. The cereal yield per hectare in the country is also 2,981 kgs per hectare, lagging far behind countries such as China, Japan and the US.

The slow growth of agricultural production in India can be attributed to an inefficient rural transport system, lack of awareness about the treatment of crops, limited access to modern farming technology and the shrinking agricultural land due to urbanization. Add to that, an irregular monsoon and the fact that 63% of agricultural land is dependent on rainfall further increase the difficulties we face.

Despite these odds, there is huge potential for India to increase its agricultural productivity to meet the food requirements of its growing population.

The good news is that experience in India and other countries shows that the adoption of sustainable farming practices can increase both productivity and reduce ecological harm.

Sustainable agriculture techniques enable higher resource efficiency – they help produce greater agricultural output while using lesser land, water and energy, ensuring profitability for the farmer. These essentially include methods that, among other things, protect and enhance the crops and the soil, improve water absorption and use efficient seed treatments. While Indian farmers have traditionally followed these principles, new technology now makes them more effective.

For example, for soil enhancement, certified biodegradable mulch films are now available. A mulch film is a layer of protective material applied to soil to conserve moisture and fertility. Most mulch films used in agriculture today are made of polyethylene (PE), which has the unwanted overhead of disposal. It is a labour intensive and time-consuming process to remove the PE mulch film after usage. If not done, it affects soil quality and hence, crop yield. An independently certified biodegradable mulch film, on the other hand, is directly absorbed by the microorganisms in the soil. It conserves the soil properties, eliminates soil contamination, and saves the labor cost that comes with PE mulch films.

The other perpetual challenge for India’s farms is the availability of water. Many food crops like rice and sugarcane have a high-water requirement. In a country like India, where majority of the agricultural land is rain-fed, low rainfall years can wreak havoc for crops and cause a slew of other problems - a surge in crop prices and a reduction in access to essential food items. Again, Indian farmers have long experience in water conservation that can now be enhanced through technology.

Seeds can now be treated with enhancements that help them improve their root systems. This leads to more efficient water absorption.

In addition to soil and water management, the third big factor, better seed treatment, can also significantly improve crop health and boost productivity. These solutions include application of fungicides and insecticides that protect the seed from unwanted fungi and parasites that can damage crops or hinder growth, and increase productivity.

While sustainable agriculture through soil, water and seed management can increase crop yields, an efficient warehousing and distribution system is also necessary to ensure that the output reaches the consumers. According to a study by CIPHET, Indian government’s harvest-research body, up to 67 million tons of food get wasted every year — a quantity equivalent to that consumed by the entire state of Bihar in a year. Perishables, such as fruits and vegetables, end up rotting in store houses or during transportation due to pests, erratic weather and the lack of modern storage facilities. In fact, simply bringing down food wastage and increasing the efficiency in distribution alone can significantly help improve food security. Innovations such as special tarpaulins, that keep perishables cool during transit, and more efficient insulation solutions can reduce rotting and reduce energy usage in cold storage.

Thus, all three aspects — production, storage, and distribution — need to be optimized if India is to feed its ever-growing population.

One company working to drive increased sustainability down the entire agriculture value chain is BASF. For example, the company offers cutting edge seed treatments that protect crops from disease and provide plant health benefits such as enhanced vitality and better tolerance for stress and cold. In addition, BASF has developed a biodegradable mulch film from its ecovio® bioplastic that is certified compostable – meaning farmers can reap the benefits of better soil without risk of contamination or increased labor costs. These and more of the company’s innovations are helping farmers in India achieve higher and more sustainable yields.

Of course, products are only one part of the solution. The company also recognizes the importance of training farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the safe use of its products. To this end, BASF engaged in a widespread farmer outreach program called Samruddhi from 2007 to 2014. Their ‘Suraksha Hamesha’ (safety always) program reached over 23,000 farmers and 4,000 spray men across India in 2016 alone. In addition to training, the company also offers a ‘Sanrakshan® Kit’ to farmers that includes personal protection tools and equipment. All these efforts serve to spread awareness about the sustainable and responsible use of crop protection products – ensuring that farmers stay safe while producing good quality food.

Interested in learning more about BASF’s work in sustainable agriculture? See here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.