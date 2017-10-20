Research Digest

Lab notes: Scientists discover the mechanism behind a deadly bacterium’s toxic secretions

A superbug that causes infection particularly in hospitals has a protein nanomachine that pumps out toxins.

by 
The model organism Pseudomonas aeruginosa is famous for multidrug resistance. | Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

One of the deadliest superbugs that is causing infection around the world is a bacterium called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The bacterium, which is resistant to a range of existing antibiotics, causes infections of the blood and pneumonia and is especially dangerous to people with weakened immune systems like patients in hospitals. The World Health Organisation has classified Pseudomonas aeruginosa as having the highest level of threat to human health. But researchers in Australia have now identified structures that make that pathogen virulent, opening doors to developing drugs that can fight it.

Researchers at Monash University’s Biomedicine Discovery Institute have figured out the mechanism by which the bacteria secretes toxins that infect the host environment. In a paper published the online journal mBio, the researchers team showed that a protein nanomachine on the surface of bacterial cells is responsible for toxin secretion. Tis nannomachine called the Type II secretion system pumps out Exotoxin A, which is the bacteria’s most virulent weapon.

The researchers established the structure of the protein nanomachine by using electron microscopy to visualise pores on the cell surface. They generated tens of thousands of images created by the microscope’s beam to reconstruct a 3D map of the pore.

The researchers say that this visualisation of the nanomachine structure, medical researchers can develop drugs that might plug the machinery and prevent the sectretion of Exotoxin A. The methodology used to determine is bacterial structure may also be used to investigate other bacteria surface nanomachines.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.