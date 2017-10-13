Rise in dengue cases reported in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir
While 52 people have died of the disease in Tamil Nadu this year, increasing numbers of infections in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district caused panic.
A rise in dengue cases have been reported across the country in the past few days.
In Tamil Nadu, as of October 29, 52 people have died of the disease – 10 times last year’s toll – data released by the state public health department shows, The New Indian Express reported. The government is also looking into 32 other cases of “fever deaths”. A multi-disciplinary team set up by the Centre visited the state earlier this month to conduct field surveys and assess the severity of the outbreak.
A rise in dengue cases in several pockets of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas has triggered panic among residents, The Times of India reported. At least 11 people have died in the district in the past 11 days, the English daily reported. Residents in the district are reportedly rushing patients to hospitals. “Many of them are not even waiting for test results from local pathological laboratories and are bringing the patients here,” a doctor at the Beliaghata ID hospital told the daily.
Dengue cases are also increasingly being reported from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. In recent weeks, 670 patients have tested positive for dengue in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, The Tribune reported. Doctors were referring patients suffering from the disease to hospitals in either Jalandhar or Ludhiana, despite a separate ward being set up for dengue patients at the local Civil Hospital, the daily reported.
In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, 15 of 66 samples tested were found positive, a report by Greater Kashmir said. Unidentified officials told the daily that none of the cases were of a “serious nature”. Last week, the health department had dismissed reports of a dengue outbreak in the district.
In Mumbai, reports said that over 2,000 patients had been treated for dengue between October 1 and October 15 by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run hospitals in Mumbai.