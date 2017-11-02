air pollution

How many deaths will it take for India’s environment minister to admit air pollution is a killer?

The minister Harsh Vardhan has questioned existing evidence on pollution-related deaths and said Bhopal in 1984 was an emergency, Delhi’s smog is not.

by 
IANS

Even as air pollution continues to smother Delhi – air quality moved from “severe” to “ very poor” on Wednesday – Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has downplayed its role in causing severe health problems, even deaths. In comments to news organisations, Harsh Vardhan has repeatedly said that air pollution can cause illness and distress in people who already have respiratory problems. He has also called for India-centric scientific studies to estimate the effects of air pollution on people living in India.

What the minister has ignored is that air pollution can kill, even if it kills slowly, and that there is plenty of scientific data to show its role in premature deaths.

In an interview to News18, Vardhan said that “no death certificate has a cause of death as pollution”.

In an interview to NDTV last week, he emphasised the need for studies conducted in India, to evaluate the extent of mortality in India in the Indian context using Indian parameters. “I do not think we can generalise and say so many people die of pollution,” he told NDTV.

His recent statements contradict his remarks from February this year when he had said that when pollution affects the lungs, especially in little children, it can be a killer. He had then also referred to pollution as “slow poison”. He was speaking in context of the release of a report by The Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, which showed that that environmental pollution caused 25 lakh premature deaths in India in 2015.

Another Lancet analysis released this week shows that air pollution is the second biggest risk factor for disease in India. Air pollution mainly contributed to cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, and lower respiratory infections. Ischemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders are, in fact, the leading cause of death and disability in the country.

In 2015, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a 16-member steering committee “to frame an action plan for mitigating the adverse health impacts of indoor and outdoor air pollution”. The report concluded that cities across India need a drastic clean up of air. This conclusion was drawn from evidence cited in the the Global Burden of Disease report of 2010, which shows that air pollution had caused of millions of premature deaths. According to the Global Burden of Disease, in 2010, household air pollution from the use of solid cooking fuels resulted in approximately 1.04 million premature deaths in India. About 6,27,000 lives were lost due to ambient air pollution, the kind caused by dirty emissions from vehicles and is causing the smog in Delhi right now. The 2016 Global Burden of Disease shows that 9,20,000 premature deaths occurred in India due to household air pollution and 5,90,000 premature deaths due to ambient air pollution.

“I agree we need to have Indian studies that monitor long term benefits,” said Dr Damodar Bachani, who works with John Snow International, a public health management consulting organisation. “But based on the current evidence, we have no excuse to postpone action against pollution.”

Bachani worked at health ministry on control of noncommunicable diseases till last year and helped formulate its air pollution report.

“Where is the evidence that Indians have special set of lungs?” said Kirk Smith, professor of Global Environmental Health at the University of California, Berkeley. “In fact, the scientific evidence is that Indians are more vulnerable. An average Indian has less nutrition and less access to medical care.”

Smith also agrees there is no need to wait for more studies to be completed in India to ascertain that air pollution causes premature deaths.

“If anything, the burden of proof is on [people who dismiss pollution as a cause of mortality] to show how Indians are not as vulnerable,” he said.

Cause of death

Pollution is not cited as cause of death in death certificates because it kills slowly, said Dr Arvind Kumar, chest surgeon from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. “It affects your lungs, heart, brain and other parts of your body slowly before causing death. You see the effects of pollution 20 years later.”

Diseases have multiple causal factors. For instance, respiratory diseases may be caused by both smoking and air pollution.

“In such multifactorial diseases, there is no other way of attributing risk than using mathematical modelling,” said Bachani, indicating that further studies are not likely to change the estimates of disease and death due to air pollution.

Dr Arvind Kumar's patient who is a non smoker had black sports in his lungs.
Dr Arvind Kumar's patient who is a non smoker had black sports in his lungs.

No emergency?

Harsh Vardhan also told News18 that the spike in pollution levels in Delhi last week should not be treated as an emergency and that there was no cause of panic among the people. The minister’s standard for an emergency seems to be the world’s worst industrial disaster, the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 when thousands of Bhopal residents were exposed to the deadly chemical methyl isocyanate that leaked from a Union Carbide pesticide plant. The disaster killed more than 2,000 people.

“I am talking in practical terms. You see, what happened in Bhopal when there was a gas leak and hundreds of thousands of people fell acutely sick and had to be rushed to the hospital. We call that an emergency situation where you have to panic and you have to see what you have to do. I’m not saying we shouldn’t do anything about it (Delhi smog); everyone has to respond to what he is supposed to do. But there is no need to spread panic among the people.”

However, do residents of Delhi and other pollution affected cities in India really need to wait for thousands of people to die sudden deaths before authorities declare a health emergency and undertake clean-up measures on war-footing?

To some doctors in Delhi, this denial of the severity of air pollution sounds like the denial of tobacco-linked mortality 30 years ago.

For instance, Kumar has found that over the past five years, he started seeing black spots on lungs scans of Delhi residents, even those who are not smokers.

“Earlier we would see black spots only in the lungs of smokers,” said Kumar. “Now we see this in teenagers.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.