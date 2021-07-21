Streaming ‘Chhatrasal’ trailer: Web series revisits the battle for Bundelkhand Jitin Gulati plays the king Chhatrasal, while Ashutosh Rana is Aurangzeb. Narrated by Neena Gupta, Anadii Chaturvedi’s show will be on MX Player on July 29. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Jitin Gulati in Chhatrasal (2021) | MX Player Play Chhatrasal (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chhatrasal Jitin Gulati Ashutosh Rana Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments