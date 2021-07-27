Streaming Watch: Full trailer of Tamil anthology film ‘Navarasa’ is out The cast includes Revathi, Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swami and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Out on Netflix on August 6. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Parvathy Thiruvothu in Navarasa (2021) | Justickets/Netflix Play Navarasa (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Navarasa Tamil anthology film Netflix Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments