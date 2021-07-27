The streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar revealed a new slate of original series on Tuesday. The line-up includes the supernatural thriller Fear 1.0, starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang, the medical drama Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and the murder mystery Six Suspects, led by Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha.

Also in the pipeline are the tech thriller Escaype Live, starring Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey and Ritvik Sahore, the mystery Family Matters, with Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda and Sonia Agarwal and the crime thriller Gharshana, starring Jagapathy Babu, Naveen Chandra and Sarath Kumar. The platform will stream an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls, featuring Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon, and My Perfect Husband, starring Sathyaraj.

There will be a spin-off from the espionage show Special Ops, a second season of the Sushmita Sen-led Aarya, and a third season in the Criminal Justice series. The animated series The Legend of Hanuman will also return for a second round.

Among the previously announced series and film releases is Ajay Devgn’s streaming debut in the Luther remake Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, the second season of Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of Dreams and Nikkhil Advani’s historical drama Empire, starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi. The movie premieres include the patriotic film Bhuj, starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, and Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Play City of Dreams season 2 (2021).

The international slate includes the Marvel films Black Widow and Cruella. The platform is rejigging its subscription plans to include a mobile-only option (Rs 499 per year).

“The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers,” Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar, said in a press statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head, Hindi and English Entertainment, Star India, added, “We have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and category-defining stories ranging from strong women-centric narratives, mythology to history and contemporary tales.”