Farhan Akhtar will be back in the director’s chair after a decade with Jee Le Zaraa. According to an official announcement, the movie will follow three women on a road trip and will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zaraa is billed as a follow-up of sorts to Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai and Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Jee Le Zaraa will go into production in 2022, and will be released in 2023.

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut 20 years ago with Dil Chahta Hai, starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan. Akhtar has directed Lakshya (2004), Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), but has chosen to focus on acting in recent years. He most recently starred in the boxing drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

