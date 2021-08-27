Streaming ‘Dug Days’ trailer: ‘Up’ spinoff explores the adventures of Carl Fredricksen’s happy pooch Comprising five short films, ‘Dug Days’ will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Dug Days (2021) | Disney+ Hotstar Play Dug Days (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dug Days Up movie Disney+ Hotstar Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio