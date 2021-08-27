The partnership and split between tennis stars and top-seeded men’s double partners Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi is the focus of a new documentary series on Zee5. Break Point has been directed and produced by filmmaking couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari in collaboration with Zee5. The series will be out on the platform in the coming weeks, according to a press announcement on Friday.

The seven-episode series will look at Paes and Bhupathi both on and off the court. The show promises to be a “telling narrative on their friendship, brotherhood, partnership, belief, hard work and ambitions” and will examine “their bitter breakup and how they couldn’t hold on to their meteoric rise”.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari said in a joint statement, “Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever.”

Paes said in a press release, “While Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated, this is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand.”

Bhupathi added, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well.”

