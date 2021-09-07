Michael K Williams, who indelibly played stick-up man and street philosopher Omar Little in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire, was found dead on Monday at his home in Brooklyn. According to a report in The New York Post, the possible cause of death is a heroin overdose. Williams was 54.

A professional dancer and theatre artist, Williams was picked by rapper Tupac Shakur on account of a distinctive facial scar to star in the film Bullet in 1996. After small roles in shows that included The Sopranos and Alias, Williams became a star with the HBO series The Wire (2002-2008).

Created by David Simon, the five-season series was notionally about a police wiretap operation to take down a pair of powerful drug lords and more fundamentally about the decline of public institutions in Baltimore city.

Omar Little, an openly gay criminal who robs drug dealers and lives by his own code, became one of the show’s most loved characters and one of its unusual moral centres.

Play Omar in The Wire.

Williams’s other television projects included Boardwalk Empire, Lovecraft Country, Community and When They See Us. His films included 12 Years A Slave, SuperFly and Motherless Brooklyn.

Michael K Williams’ loss is devastating. Gutting. A brilliant, kind, and sweet human being.



He was interviewed by Tamron Hall a few months ago.



He opened about his struggles with addiction. If it resonates — please pass it on.



Rest easy and thanks for everything, MKW… pic.twitter.com/rrqxaqYXi8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 6, 2021

Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won't come. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 6, 2021

From the first season premiere screening of The Wire at The Senator Theater in Baltimore. Rest in peace, my brother. #MichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/85Twz7Hhtk — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) September 7, 2021

I feel punched in gut to learn we’ve lost Michael K Williams. Soul anguished. Getting to work with him was one of the greatest privileges I’ve had in my career. My admiration for his talent was boundless, like so many. If he was in a scene he was the best thing about it. Period. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) September 6, 2021

RIP Michael K. Williams, who imbued Omar Little w/ unthinkable complexity: the warm-blooded killer, a deeply romantic & analytical outlaw bound to a dying code, artistically sensitive & psychotically violent, who reconciled polar extremes w/ power and grace, destroying all cliche pic.twitter.com/QGzzChdbsB — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) September 7, 2021