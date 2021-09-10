Movie trailers Watch: ‘Godavari’ stars Jitendra Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni Nikhil Mahajan’s Marathi movie is aiming for a December release. Scroll Staff An hour ago Godavari (2021) | Blue Drop Films/Jitendra Joshi Pictures Play Godavari (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Godavari trailer Jitendra Joshi Neena Kulkarni Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments