The Netflix global online fan event Tudum (named after the sound made by the streaming platform’s signature sound) on Saturday unveiled a host of highlights of upcoming shows and films. These included new seasons, sequels, fresh titles in anime and Korean dramas, and first looks at upcoming Indian releases.

Among the Indian titles that will be streamed over the next few months are the web series Finding Anamika, starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, the Kartik Aaryan film Dhamaka, the romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and the Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali.

Raveena Tandon makes her web series debut with Aranyak. Tandon plays a police officer investigating a mythical serial killer. The series, directed by Vinay Waikul, also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana.

Play Aranyak (2021).

Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller Khufiya, starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, is based on Amar Bhushan’s novel Escape to Nowhere.

Play Khufiya.

The web series Honest Dates stars Riteish Deshmukh (in his streaming debut) and Tamannaah Bhatia as an unlikely couple.

Play Honest Dates.

Netflix also released clips and trailers of its upcoming global titles. Among them are sequels to Enola Holmes and the action drama Extraction (2020), starring Chris Hemsworth, part two of Tiger King and Emily in Paris, Stranger Things season 4.

Money Heist season 5 volume 2 marks the end of the Spanish blockbuster series. The show will be streamed on December 3.

Play Money Heist season 5 volume 2 (2021).

The Witcher, the fantasy series led by Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra, will return for a second season on December 17. Netflix released a few videos from the show, including a clip of the monster hunter Geralt (Cavill) and princess Ciri (Freya Allan), whom he has sworn to protect.

Play The Witcher season 2 (2020).

Army of Thieves is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead. The new movie will trace the origins of the zombie outbreak. Matthias Schweighofer directs as well as stars in the film alongside Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan and Stuart Martin. The release date is October 29.

Play Army of Thieves (2021).

Red Notice, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, will be released on November 12. Here’s a clip from the movie.

Play Red Notice (2021).

The Sandman, a long-form adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic books, will be out on an unspecified date. The cast includes Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Play The Sandman.

Bridgerton, the period drama set in nineteenth-century London, will be back for a second season in 2022.

Play Bridgerton season 2 (2022).

Vikings: Valhalla is a spinoff from the historical series Vikings. Creator Michael Hirst has set the show a century after the events of Vikings.

Play Vikings: Valhalla (2022).

Korean series My Name, starring Han So-hee (Nevertheless), is a revenge drama.

Play My Name.

In web series Hellbound, directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan), monsters condemn humankind to hell. Out on November 19.

Play Hellbound (2021).

Inside Job is an adult animated conspiracy comedy starring Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke. The 20-episode series has been directed by Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch and will be out on October 22.

Play Inside Job (2021).

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, an end-of-the-world black comedy, will be out on December 10. The star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mary Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman and Himesh Patel.

Play Don’t Look Up (2021).

Ava DuVernay’s limited series covers American football player Colin Kaepernick and his activism.

Play Colin in Black & White (2021).

The musical documentary Jeen-yuhs by Coodie & Chike about the life and times of Kanye West will be streamed on Netflix in the coming months. Here’s a clip featuring West with Mos Def.

Play Jeen-yuhs (2021).

Among the animated titles is Drifting Home and Super Crooks.