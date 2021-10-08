Streaming ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ trailer: Star cameos include Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Farah Khan Shaad Ali directs the remake of the French show. Starring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan and out on Netflix on October 29. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Call My Agent: Bollywood (2021) | Applause Entertainment/ Banijay Asia/Netflix Play Call My Agent: Bollywood (2021).Also read:How will the French series ‘Call My Agent!’ fare in its Indian remake? Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Call My Agent: Bollywood Jackie Shroff Farah Khan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio