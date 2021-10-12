Streaming Watch: Ajay Devgn is the new star guest of ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ The adventure show will be premiered on discovery+ on October 22 and on TV channels, including Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, on October 25. Scroll Staff 14 minutes ago Into the WIld with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn | Discovery Play Into The Wild With Bear Grylls (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls Ajay Devgn discovery+ Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments