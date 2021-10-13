Movie trailers ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ trailer: Comedy revisits the holiday classic ‘Home Alone’ Dan Mazer’s comedy stars Archie Yates (‘Jojo Rabbit’) in the lead role. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Archie Yates in Home Sweet Home Alone (2021) | Disney Play Home Sweet Home Alone (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Home Sweet Home Alone Home Alone remake Archie Yates Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments