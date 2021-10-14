Movie trailers ‘Annatthe’ teaser: Rajinikanth is back in hero mode Siva’s Tamil film, also starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, will be released on November 4. The soundtrack is by D Imman. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rajinikanth in Annaatthe (2021) | Sun Pictures Play Annatthe (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Annatthe Rajinikanth Nayanthara Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio