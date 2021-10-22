The latest movie to be based on a video game stars Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland as treasure hunters. Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is scheduled to be released on February 18, 2022.

The cast includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. According to an official synopsis from distributor Sony Pictures: “Based on one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake and his first adventure with rival-turned-partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as quick-witted, wise-cracking Sully, Uncharted will introduce audiences to how Nathan Drake becomes the treasure hunter as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries and treasures in an action-adventure epic that spans the globe.”

Tom Holland’s other major release will be out on December 17. Spider-Man: No Way Home, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.