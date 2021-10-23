The trailer of the animated film The Summit of the Gods is out. Directed by French animator Patrick Imbert, the movie has been adapted from Jiro Taniguchi’s acclaimed manga series of the same name.

The manga was previously adapted into a Japanese live-action film, titled Everest: Kamigami no Itadaki, in 2016.

According to the official synopsis from Netflix: “Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8, 1924? Only the little Vestpocket Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi Makoto recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Joji, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.”

Netflix will release The Summit of the Gods in select theatres in the United States on November 24 and on its streaming platform on November 30.