Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty makes his screen debut with Tadap. Milan Luthria’s film is an official remake of the Telugu production RX100, about a young and sensitive man’s turbulent affair with a politician’s daughter. Tara Sutaria plays the female lead in Tadap.

Ahan Shetty portrays the son of a movie hall owner. The remake has been written by Rajat Arora and scored by Pritam. Tadap will be released on the big screen on December 3.