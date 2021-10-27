Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty makes his screen debut with Tadap. Milan Luthria’s film is an official remake of the Telugu production RX100, about a young and sensitive man’s turbulent affair with a politician’s daughter. Tara Sutaria plays the female lead in Tadap.
Ahan Shetty portrays the son of a movie hall owner. The remake has been written by Rajat Arora and scored by Pritam. Tadap will be released on the big screen on December 3.
