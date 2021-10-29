The first trailer of the popular Netflix series The Witcher is out. The actors who starred in the first season in 2019 are back, along with some new faces.

The fantasy series is based on the novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher is set in a fictional medieval world populated by monsters and monster hunters, wizards and sorcerers, and kings and queens.

Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia, a silver-haired witcher (or monster-hunter) whose destiny is tied up with the princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Geralt also crosses paths with the sorcerer Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who is part of a magic order that is involved with courtly politics.

The cast includes MyAnna Buring, Mimi M Khayisa, Joey Batey, Paul Bullion, Eamon Farren and Royce Pierreson. The second season, comprising eight episodes, will be streamed on Netflix on December 17. A third season has already been greenlit.