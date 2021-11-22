Raveena Tandon makes her web series debut in the Netflix web series Aranyak. The trailer, which was released today, reveals Tandon’s character, police officer Kasturi Dogra.

The official synopsis: “After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.”

The cast includes Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain and Indraneil Sengupta. Rohan Sippy (Bluffmaster, Dum Maaro Dum) is the showrunner, Vinay Waikul the series director and Charudutt Acharya the writer. The series will be streamed on Netflix on December 10.