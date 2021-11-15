Streaming ‘Hiccups & Hookups’ trailer: Two generations of a family play the dating game Starring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova. Kunal Kohli’s series will be streamed on Lionsgate Play on November 26. Scroll Staff An hour ago Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar and Shinnova in Hiccups and Hookups | Lionsgate Play Play Hiccups & Hookups (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hiccups and Hookups Lara Dutta Kunal Kohli Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio