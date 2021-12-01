Manish Gupta (The Stoneman Murders, Rahasya) is out with a new movie, this time a courtroom drama revolving around economic offences. Vinay Pathak plays a chartered accountant accused of a crime, while Rohan Vinod Mehra portrays the lawyer who defends him.

The cast includes Ranvir Shorey as “an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor”, according to a press release. Gul Panag and Arif Zakaria also stars in the Hindi-language ZEE5 original film, which will be premiered on December 17.