Says Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83, which revisits the Indian cricket team’s historic World Cup victory in 1983.

The sports drama has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic. 83 will finally be released on December 25.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the cast is as follows: Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team’s manager. Additionally, Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi and Parvati Nair is Gavaskar’s spouse, Marshneil.

