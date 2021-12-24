Movie trailers Watch: ‘Salute’ stars Dulquer Salmaan as a police officer on a hunt Rosshan Andrrews’s Malayalam film, written by Bobby-Sanjay, also stars Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Alencier Ley and Binu Pappu. Out on January 14. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Dulquer Salmaan in Salute (2021) | Wayfarer Films Play Salute (2022). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Salute trailer Dulquer Salmaan Rosshan Andrrews Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio