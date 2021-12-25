Movie trailers ‘Radhe Shyam’ trailer: ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas and Pooja Hedge in romantic drama Radha Krishna Kumar’s film will be released on January 14 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese and Japanese. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam (2021) | UV Creations/ T-Series Play Radhe Shyam (2022). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Radhe Shyam Prabhas Pooja Hegde Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio