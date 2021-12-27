Streaming Watch: ‘Return to Hogwarts’ marks the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter movies Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and others relive the magic of the films based on JK Rowling’s bestsellers. Out on Amazon Prime Video on January 1. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) | Warner Bros/Heyday Films/1492 Pictures Play Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts Amazon Prime Video Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio