Shakun Batra’s first film since Kapoor & Sons (2016) is a relationship drama starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Gehraiyaan will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

The official synopsis: “Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiance, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.”

The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. Batra has written the screenplay along with Sumit Roy and Ayesha Devitre. The music is by Oaff and Savera (Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta).

Gehraiyaan is Deepika Padukone’s first full-length role since Chhapaak (2020). She Siddhant Chaturdevi was seen most recently in Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) while Ananya Panday starred in Khaali Peeli (2020).