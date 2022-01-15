The second season in the coronavirus pandemic-themed web series Unpaused has contributions by Nagraj Manjule, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Shikha Makan and Ayappa KM. The first season on Amazon Prime Video, which was streamed in December 2020, explored the impact of the health crisis on different sets of characters in Mumbai.

According to a press note, “Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window into how the COVID 19 pandemic has changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever.” The series will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

The cast across the films includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Neena Kulkarni, Priyanshu Painyuli, Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rasika Agashe.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said in a press statement that that series is “a heart-warming anthology about stories that provide the hope, positivity and inspiration in these challenging times”.

