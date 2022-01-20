Movie trailers ‘Zombivli’ trailer: Marathi zombie horror comedy out in cinemas on January 26 Aditya Sarpotdar’s film stars Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parashurami, Lalit Prabhakar, Trupti Khamkar and Janaki Pathak. Scroll Staff An hour ago Amey Wagh in Zombivli (2022) | Yoodle Films Play Zombivli (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Zombivli trailer Aditya Sarpotdar Amey Wagh Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio