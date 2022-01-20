The new SonyLIV web series Rocket Boys profiles two of India’s most renowned scientists – Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series stars Jim Sarbh as Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Sarabhai.

The official synopsis: “A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.”

Rocket Boys has been created by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films. The series has been directed by Abhay Pannu and will be premiered on SonyLIV on February 4.