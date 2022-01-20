The latest celebrities to feature in the discovery+ series Mission Frontline are Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar. The series looks at the armed units that protect India’s borders. Previous guests include Sara Ali Khan and Rana Daggubati.

The series has been premiered on discovery+. Shetty joins the Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Operations Group for a day, where he participates in a search-and-destroy training drill.

Akhtar meets soldiers attached to the counter-insurgency force Rashtriya Rifles in Srinagar. He too participates in weapons training and a search-and-destroy drill.