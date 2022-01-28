Movie trailers ‘Side A Side B’ trailer: Love on a train ride from Guwahati to Mumbai Sudhish Kamath’s film, starring Rahul Rajkhowa and Shivranjani Singh and scored by Sudeep Swaroop, will be released on YouTube on February 11. Scroll Staff An hour ago Side A Side B (2022) | Luv Films/Made in Madras Ink Productions Play Side A Side B (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Side A Side B Sudhish Kamath Sudeep Swaroop Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio