Movie trailers Watch: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in 'Hey Sinamika' Written by Madhan Karky, directed by Brinda and scored by Govind Vasantha. The Tamil movie will be released in cinemas on March 3. Scroll Staff An hour ago Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in Hey Sinamika (2022) | Jio Studios/Global One Studios Play Hey Sinamika (2022).