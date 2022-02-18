Movie trailers ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer: Akshay Kumar leads remake of Tamil movie ‘Jigarthanda’ Farhad Samji’s action comedy also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. Out in cinemas on March 18. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey (2022) | Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Play Bachchhan Paandey (2022). We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar Arshad Warsi Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio